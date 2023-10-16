One Piece episode 1079 sparks the Yamato debate yet again (and fans are getting tired)

One Piece episode 1079, which aired on October 15, 2023, has sparked yet another series of discussions surrounding Yamato. This character has been the topic of debate ever since their introduction to the series. Yamato’s physical appearance resembles that of the average woman presented in the anime and manga series.

However, Yamato identifies as a man, and the son of Kozuki Oden, the legendary Samurai hailing from Wano. While a considerable portion of the fanbase continues debating Yamato’s gender, plenty of others are rather exhausted from this unending discourse.

Naturally, the entire fanbase took to the popular social media platform, X, to pitch in their views on this topic.

Yamato’s gender sparks heated debates among One Piece fans

Episode 1079 of One Piece featured the celebrations held at Wano after the victory over Kaido. Both Luffy and Zoro were recovering from their injuries as they took down one of the most fearsome fighters that they had come across. The Straw Hat duo regained their consciousness, ate plenty of food, and decided to go to the public bathhouse with the rest of their comrades.

One among them featured Yamato. The public baths were such that men and women had their designated spaces, and Yamato ended up accompanying the men. This very incident kicked off various gender-based debates on the internet.

Plenty of fans believe that Yamato is a man since they joined other men in the bathhouse. However, not everyone was convinced of this.

The portion of fans who believed Yamato was a woman brought up "Vivre Card", a visual dictionary that was made by the official creators of the series. According to the card made for Yamato, it referred to the character as female.

Furthermore, fans also brought up the spread which featured all the female characters of One Piece, and it included Yamato as well. Fans believed this to be a commentary on the ongoing gender debate involving Yamato.

Aside from these two sides, there is another section of One Piece fans who are rather tired of these debates. These fans have expressed their disinterest in these debates and prefer watching the show while enjoying it with the entire community.

Netizens also believed that this could have been a move to initiate interactions on social media platforms. Fans are of the view that it would be in the show's best interest to exclude Yamato from the Straw Hat Pirates as the ongoing gender debate would have a negative impact on the overall experience of the show.

Final thoughts

A sizeable chunk of the One Piece audience seems to be quite passionate about this topic. Yamato's gender is a sensitive topic, and owing to its nature, these debates will go on for the foreseeable future.

However, the rest of the fanbase wishes to enjoy the incredible content that Eiichiro Oda puts out for his fans. This multiple decade-long saga is entering its final stages. Since this is the case, netizens believe that it is wise to refrain from engaging in heated debates and unite to enjoy the intricately woven story till the end.

