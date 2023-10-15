One Piece episode 1079, titled The Morning Comes! Luffy and the Others Rest!, was finally released after a week, on October 15, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. The Five Elders were not pleased to learn that Joy Boy had defeated Kaido, especially after all of their efforts to prevent such an event from happening. In this installment, fans also saw the appearance of Admiral Ryokugyu.

It is a lively segment with the same sense of joy and happiness that fans felt in the previous episode, after it was revealed that Wano is a free country. However, things are heating up again as major players in the One Piece universe are making their move.

One Piece episode 1079 reveals an Admiral visiting Wano amid the festivities

The Five Elders react

Gorosei Saturn as seen in One Piece episode 1079 (Image via Toei)

One Piece epsiode 1079 began with a shot of the Five Elders being dissatisfied with the situation at Wano, as not only Nika appeared, but two of the four Emperors of the Sea were taken down one after the other.

Moreover, they could not control Wano by sending an army because its borders had not been opened. The Gorosei then asked the CP0 to at least capture Nico Robin.

Luffy and Zoro gain consciouness

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1079 (Image via Toei)

A week after the battle of Onigashima ended, there was still an air of joy in Wano, as Momonosuke, the new shogun, had declared that another festival would be held soon. There was a sense of change as people could eat and drink more freely, and children were being taught about Wano's true history.

In the midst of this, in One Piece episode 1079, Luffy and Zoro regained consciousness and began consuming massive amounts of food and drink. Momonosuke informed them that he was waiting to throw a banquet once they awoke.

Thereafter, everyone took a bath because Yamato's prayer had come true. He had made a vow to the gods and Buddha that he would not eat, drink, or bathe until Luffy and Zoro awoke.

A new threat approaches Wano

Ryokugyu as seen in One Piece episode 1079 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1079, Kid was worried that someone had leaked the news of Kaido and Big Mom's defeat, and that they would now be sought as successors of the Emperors of the Sea. Law agreed that they needed to be on guard because they would not be able to see their enemies. This is because Wano was isolated from the rest of the world.

The episode ended with a shot of Admiral Ryokugyu flying to Wano, despite Fleet Admiral Akainu's warning to not interfere any further.

A quick summary of the previous episode

Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1079 (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, the people of Wano were finally enlightened that Momonosuke was Kozuki Oden's son. In his first public address, Momonosuke announced that everyone will be free from then on, because Orochi and Kaido's tyranny had ended for good.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hats were taken aback when they discovered Yamato was Kaido's son. Yamato expressed his desire to join their crew, but Jinbe reminded him that Luffy's acknowledgment as captain was required first.

The episode also focused on Tama and her memories. She not only found a new mother figure in Horeselina but also had her dream of a free Wano fulfilled, thanks to Luffy.

