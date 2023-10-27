"That is kinda terrible": One Piece fans fuming over Ryokugyu's character design

Character designs in the world of One Piece consistently spark discussion and occasionally divide fans. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the series is renowned for its diverse and imaginative characters with unique appearances. While many of these designs are cherished by the fanbase, they have also been a source of controversy.

Admiral Ryokugyu's character design follows suit, drawing mixed reactions within the One Piece fandom. Some find it appealing, while others express disappointment, with one tweet exclaiming, "That is kinda terrible."

This diversity of opinions showcases the vibrant and eclectic nature of One Piece's character creations, contributing to the enduring popularity and intrigue of the series.

One Piece Fandom Criticizes Ryokugyu's Character Design

Fans voiced their dissatisfaction on social media after the official character design for Admiral Ryokugyu from One Piece was unveiled. The prominent issue raised was regarding the color scheme of Ryokugyu's hair.

The character is depicted with vibrant gre­en hair, which many fans found to be overly contrasting and not in harmony with the overall aesthetics of the series. They argued that it appeared out of place and diminished the serious and authoritative nature expected from a Marine Admiral.

Additionally, fans noticed that Ryokugyu's design lacked the intricate details and unique characteristics possessed by other Marine Admirals in the One Piece universe.

They made comparisons to characters like Aokiji, Akainu, and Kizaru, whose iconic designs incorporated distinct motifs and animal-inspired features. In contrast, Ryokugyu's design appeared more simplistic and generic, failing to make a lasting impression on many fans.

While most fans criticize­d Ryokugyu's character design, it is important to acknowledge the voices of praise as well. Some fans admired the bold decision to give him vibrant green hair, considering it a refreshing departure from the series' usual color palette.

They argued that this unconventional choice added unpredictability and uniqueness to his character, making Ryokugyu stand out among the other Marine Admirals.

Furthermore, proponents of the design pointe­d out that Ryokugyu's appearance perfectly aligns with the overarching theme of diversity within the One Piece world. The series has consistently celebrated individuality and welcomed characters with unique traits and distinctive appearances.

In this particular context, Ryokugyu's design serves as yet another testament to Oda's steadfast commitment to crafting a diverse and visually captivating ensemble of characters.

The satisfaction expressed by a minority of fans regarding Ryokugyu's character design acknowledges the subjective nature of aesthetic preferences. These fans emphasize that personal tastes vary and that the design resonated with them individually, regardless of its appeal to the majority.

One Piece: Who is Admiral Ryokugyu, also known as Aramaki?

Admiral Ryokugyu, also known as Aramaki, plays a significant role in the beloved One Piece series. He serves as an admiral within the esteemed Marines and earned his position through the World Military Draft during a two-year timeskip. Alongside Fujitora, Ryokugyu holds the esteemed rank of admiral while filling the void left by Kuzan's departure and Sakazuki's promotion.

Known for his casual and uncouth demeanor, Ryokugyu fearlessly expresses his thoughts and opinions openly. He shares Sakazuki's unwavering belief in absolute justice and wholeheartedly follows the world government. With his unwavering devotion to the government and extreme worldview, Ryokugyu emerges as a formidable antagonist.

Ryokugyu possesses formidable abilities, including the Woods-Woods Fruit, a Logia-type Devil Fruit. It grants him immense power and makes him a significant threat to both the Straw Hat Pirates and their adversaries in the series.

Final thoughts

The unveiling of Admiral Ryokugyu's character design in the popular manga series One Piece triggered a wide range of reactions from fans. Some passionate enthusiasts expressed disappointment, describing it as "kind of terrible," while others discovered elements to appreciate and praised its unique departure from traditional design conventions.

In the world of character design, subjectivity reigns supreme. Opinions on this artistic expression will always differ. Eiichiro Oda's creations have a unique power to stir intense emotions among fans, and Ryokugyu's design is no exception.

The array of opinions showcases the unwavering passion and devotion of the One Piece fandom, making discussions about these designs an integral part of the series' lasting legacy.

