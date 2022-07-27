One Piece Chapter 1055 (leaked): Did Oda shut down “Yonko versus Admiral” debate?

Based on credible leaks, One Piece Chapter 1055 will be hypeworthy for some readers and deflating for others.

With the possible exception of "Zoro versus Sanji," there has never been a more contentious argument in the community than "Yonkos versus Admirals." They are the strongest forces of their respective professions, namely the pirates and marines. Fans often debate which side is stronger, and they usually come up with logical arguments in favor of both.

Eiichiro Oda is yet to conclusively answer this question. However, many fans now believe that One Piece Chapter 1055 is all the confirmation they need after the leaks.

One Piece Chapter 1055 leaks have ignited a furious debate over "Yonkos versus Admirals"

Ryokugyu seemingly runs away from Shanks

One Piece Chapter 1055 has already been leaked by trusted sources, including @Redon and @YonkouProductions. Ryokugyu's fight with Momonosuke is interrupted when he feels the presence of Shanks and his Conqueror's Haki. The Admiral takes his leave shortly afterwards.

Additional leaks present Ryokugyu in an even more negative light, courtesy of @WorstGenHQ. They suggest that he wouldn't have shown up in Wano Country if Kaido was still around. Some fans believe that the Admiral is scared of two different Yonko together.

Powerscalers have been clowning on the Admiral ever since

Ever since he made his retreat from Shanks in the latest chapter, Ryokugyu has become the laughing stock of fans on social media. Some readers expected far more from the Admiral, considering that he thought he was strong enough to destroy the entire Wano Country.

slimfuji @bigoatmihawk @OP_NEWS2022 I am all for yonko over admiral but this is too much disrespect on the admirals @OP_NEWS2022 I am all for yonko over admiral but this is too much disrespect on the admirals 💀 https://t.co/4dvdxFvz9n

Meanwhile, some Admiral fans had a rough time on social media. A few of them even believe that Oda disrespected them with Ryokugyu's portrayal. Going forward, anytime they want to have a debate, Yonko fans will always bring up One Piece Chapter 1055.

Of course, some readers did make light of the situation. Within a span of a few chapters, Buggy and Ryokugyu have made their respective titles look unremarkable, especially in comparison to their counterparts.

Is the debate finally over?

flame21 @madzman12 @OP_NEWS2022 Akainu made blackbeard and his whole crew run but greenbull gets shit on by running from shanks @OP_NEWS2022 Akainu made blackbeard and his whole crew run but greenbull gets shit on by running from shanks https://t.co/A3JIxuDsXk

Yonko fans will certainly take a victory lap with One Piece Chapter 1055. However, that doesn't mean this debate will ever die down. Admiral fans are arguing that the treatment Ryokugyu is receiving from the fanbase is exposing their double standards.

Blackbeard also ran away from Akainu right after Marineford. He wasn't officially Yonko at the time, but he still had a powerful crew behind him. Even then, Blackbeard didn't want to deal with the Admiral so he decided to step away. Running away from battle doesn't necessarily imply weakness.

Kizaru was also more than happy to fight Kaido and Big Mom by himself, so not all the Admirals are scared of the Yonko. Some fans believe that One Piece Chapter 1055 has been taken completely out of context.

For example, maybe Ryokugyu knows that he isn't going to win against Shanks and his entire crew. Defeating King and Queen isn't difficult for him, but defeating them alongside Kaido would be a different story.

Regardless, neither side is going to budge from their respective beliefs. Some fans will believe that One Piece Chapter 1055 is definite proof that Yonkos are stronger than Admirals, while others will not.

Of course, Shanks is far more popular than any single Admiral, so his fans will be able to drown out other opinions for the time being. It is likely that One Piece Chapter 1055 will continue to be used against the Admirals in the foreseeable future.

