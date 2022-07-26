One Piece Chapter 1055 leaks prove Shanks is the strongest Conqueror's Haki user

For the past few days, One Piece Chapter 1055 has been the most talked about topic in the One Piece fandom. Fans are constantly looking for new hints or leaks about this long-awaited new chapter, waiting to learn if their favourite characters will be a part of this new adventure.

Shanks' stans will be elated to learn that the captain of the Red Hair Pirates will most likely make an appearance in One Piece Chapter 1055. Leakers started to post hints about the appearance of this Emperor of the sea a few hours ago, and it seems he may play a pivotal role in the story.

Continue reading to learn more about the hints published about Shanks in One Piece Chapter 1055 and what could be the meaning behind them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

Shanks’ Conqueror's Haki will be pivotal to One Piece Chapter 1055’s story

Few people are able to use Conqueror's Haki (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Fans of the series know that Shanks means serious business. Not only is he one of the most powerful pirates in the whole world, he is also one of the few people in One Piece capable of using Conqueror's Haki.

This ability allows its users to utilize their own willpower as a weapon. When using Conqueror's Haki, a person can push their resolve outwards, causing the people around them to become overwhelmed or even faint.

ADTS @adts_onepiece Shanks has the strongest conqueror's haki in one piece Shanks has the strongest conqueror's haki in one piece https://t.co/o4pCZFyYzc

This skill is rare, and there is no way to train in order to acquire it. Users are also able to infuse this special Haki into their weapons or attacks, making them exponentially more powerful. Shanks was the first person to ever make use of this technique, using it to scare away the Lord of the Coast.

How will Shanks’ Conqueror's Haki influence the events of One Piece Chapter 1055

Since the initial hints about this new chapter were revealed, fans have been theorizing that Admiral Greenbull will either retreat or be defeated by the end of the fight. At first, many fans speculated that this would be caused by Momonosuke using his fire breath to drive away or incapacitate the Admiral’s powers, which are based around plants.

However, a few hours ago, a leaker by the name of ONEPIECESPOILE1 published a hint about One Piece Chapter 1055 that could be pointing to a completely different conclusion. In it, we can see Shanks using his Conqueror's Haki, so it is clear we will see more of that ability when the chapter is released.

❤️ @Justtheree23 #ONEPIECE1055

I have two theories about this

shanks reaching that island that Bartolomeo “attacked”

orrrr him making a fool out of greenbull

I would prefer the second one 👑𝓜𝓞𝓝𝓚𝓔𝓨 𝓓 𝓓𝓡𝓐𝓖𝓞𝓝👑 @Monki_D_Doragon #سبويلر_ون_بيس

#ONEPIECE1055



تلميح آخر مني حول الفصل 1055 تلميح آخر مني حول الفصل 1055 #سبويلر_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE1055 تلميح آخر مني حول الفصل 1055🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞 https://t.co/2sp7QN21tj I have two theories about thisshanks reaching that island that Bartolomeo “attacked”orrrr him making a fool out of greenbullI would prefer the second one twitter.com/monki_d_dorago… #ONEPIECE1055 I have two theories about this shanks reaching that island that Bartolomeo “attacked” orrrr him making a fool out of greenbull I would prefer the second one twitter.com/monki_d_dorago…

Still, just this one hint piqued fans' interest in the possibility of Shanks knocking Aramaki out with this ability. Admiral Greenbull has been hyped for years, presented as one of the most dangerous opponents ever inside the franchise.

Nonetheless, Shanks is also a mighty fighter who is feared all over the world because of his power. If the Red Hair Pirates’ captain and Greenbull were to fight each other, Shanks would most likely come out on top easily.

GUM.77| •24Jackpot• | @99VEIL



Let me tell u why that's impressive



GB Was able to survive a COC hit from yamato. The same COC that matched kaidos and didn't get knocked out..



This would mean shanks COC is most likely above kaidos.

#ONEPIECE1055 If shanks truly does knock out greenbull with COCLet me tell u why that's impressiveGB Was able to survive a COC hit from yamato. The same COC that matched kaidos and didn't get knocked out..This would mean shanks COC is most likely above kaidos. If shanks truly does knock out greenbull with COCLet me tell u why that's impressiveGB Was able to survive a COC hit from yamato. The same COC that matched kaidos and didn't get knocked out..This would mean shanks COC is most likely above kaidos. #ONEPIECE1055

Aramaki is having trouble fighting the Yamato, Momonosuke and the Red Scabbards, so he is definitely not powerful enough to take Shanks down. We still don't know if this confrontation will take place in One Piece Chapter 1055, but all recent leaks indicate that it will.

Leakers will continue to post more information about this eagerly awaited chapter as we get closer to its release date. Nevertheless, with the few pieces of information we have, we can almost be certain that it will live up to the expectations fans have about it.

