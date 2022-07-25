One Piece Chapter 1055 leaks hint at the downfall of an admiral

One topic that fans of Oda’s amazing series cannot stop talking about these days is One Piece Chapter 1055 spoilers. The hype for this new addition to the manga series keeps growing every second, and it does not seem like it will stop until the chapter is released.

Right now, we still do not have any kind of actual spoilers, only hints from leakers who have already read One Piece Chapter 1055. Nonetheless, these hints point towards an unexpected and possibly controversial event involving one of the Admirals present in the franchise.

Let’s talk about what the hints of One Piece Chapter 1055 are and what they could be telling us about.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

One Piece Chapter 1055 could mean defeat for one of the Marines Admirals

The Admirals are some of the most powerful people in the world (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Amongst the hundreds of strong fighters who live inside One Piece’s world, some of the most capable and skilled are without a doubt the Marines Admirals. The powerful and disciplined individuals are the ones in charge of making sure the law imposed by the World Government is being followed.

Luffy and his friends know how powerful and ruthless these individuals can be, as well as how difficult it is to take one down. Not only have they trained for most of their lives to become elite fighters, they also have some of the most powerful Devil Fruits in existence, which makes them terrifying opponents.

Just recently, in One Piece Chapter 1054, Admiral Ryokugyu made use of his logia-type fruit to become a huge tree monster that was about to crush the Red Scabbards and Yamato. If not for Momonosuke, the samurai and Kaido’s daughter would have been in a massive problem.

Regardless of how powerful these people are, they are still not invincible. Leakers inside the community are hinting at one of them being defeated soon after One Piece Chapter 1055 is officially released.

What do the hints posted by leakers mean?

It is still too early for leakers to begin posting real spoilers about the event that will transpire in One Piece Chapter 1055. However, this does not mean that they have no information for us, seeing as they have been publishing hint after hint about this chapter. It is because of such hints that the fandom thinks one of these powerful Admirals could be defeated soon.

As stated before, Admiral Ryokugyu is currently being taken away from the Flower Capital by Momonosuke. In the last chapter, the young man tried to use his powerful flames to incinerate the plant-based Admiral but failed. A trusted source of spoilers, DrumzTV, may have hinted at Momonosuke using it successfully in One Piece Chapter 1055.

Still, this is far from the only hint we have that points to Ryokugyu being taken down in this upcoming chapter. One of the most reliable sources, Redon, posted a gif that fans have taken as an indication of this mighty admiral retreating.

Another leaker known as YonkouProductions posted two hints that foreshadow controversy amongst fans. With all the other hints pointing to one Admiral being crushed in One Piece Chapter 1055, fans have interpreted these hints as more proof of Greenbull’s defeat in this week’s chapter.

Fans waited a long time before this imposing Admiral was revealed and from what we have been able to see lately, he is a powerful opponent. If our heroes are able to beat him in a single fight, it could cause major controversy inside the fandom.

For now, all we can do is speculate and interpret the hints the leakers are leaving behind for fans about One Piece Chapter 1055. The closer we get to the chapter’s official release, the more information we will have about Ryokugyu’s fate and what will occur in this awaited new adventure for our heroes.

