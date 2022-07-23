10 rarest Devil Fruits in One Piece

Since the beginning of One Piece, the Devil Fruits have emerged as one of the most powerful and coveted items for a pirate. After eating one, a person will obtain powers beyond their imagination.

These fruits are divided into three groups, namely Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. The first type grants any kind of power, excluding the ability to transform into an animal or natural element. The second one gives consumers the ability to transform into an animal, humanoid creature, or hybrid. The third one allows them to transform and control natural elements, like darkness or even plants.

While each fruit is unique, there are some that have been harder to find than others. Follow along as we show you the Devil Fruits that are the most difficult to find in the One Piece universe.

Ope-Ope no Mi, and 9 other Devil Fruits that are difficult to come across in the One Piece universe

1) Ryu-Ryu no Mi, Pteradon

King seemed unbeatable thanks to the power of this fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

This Ancient Zoan-type devil fruit allows its consumers to transform into a hybrid or full-bodied Pteradon at will. Even outside of this form, users are granted tougher skin and increased durability in combat.

The only confirmed user of this powerful fruit was King, Kaido’s right-hand man and one of the three leaders of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Since it is classified as an Ancient Zoan-type, it is immediately regarded as one of the rarest fruits in existence in One Piece.

2) Inu-Inu no Mi, Okuchi no Makami

The people of the Land of Wano have a legend that talks about an ancient wolf deity taking care of them for centuries. After years of going against her father’s wishes and becoming one of the saviors of her country, Yamato more than deserves to be the user of this ancient power.

This fruit not only gives Yamato the ability to transform either into a fully-formed wolf deity or a hybrid, but it also grants her the power to generate ice. With the fruit belonging to the Mythical Zoan class, and the creature associated with it being a legend in the Land of Wano, it is fair to assume that the fruit is not an easy object to come across.

3) Ope-Ope no Mi

This fruit is the ultimate tool for a doctor (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Having no control over your body or insides is probably one of the worst experiences a person can have. Enemies of Ope-Ope users constantly have to face this fear. This Paramecia-class Devil Fruit gives its eaters the power to create rooms inside which they can control everything.

Those who eat this fruit also have the power to cure almost any disease, and even grant eternal life to another person by sacrificing their own life force. Known as the Ultimate Devil Fruit, it is no surprise that the Ope-Ope no Mi is one of the rarest and most sought-after fruits in the One Piece universe.

4) Mochi-Mochi no Mi

Mochi becaame one of the ultimate weapons in One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Because of their unique capabilities, Logia-type Devil Fruits are not only rare but also desired by most people in the One Piece world. With this in mind, a Paramecia-class fruit with the properties of a Logia-type must be as rare or even rarer than some normal Logia-types.

The Special Paramecia Mochi-Mochi fruit gives its users the power to control, create, and even transform their own bodies into the Japanese dessert 'mochi.' They can also turn any material around them into these sweet treats.

5) Yami-Yami no Mi

Blackbeard is almost invincible with this power (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The Yonko, or Emperors of the Sea, are the strongest and most feared pirates in the world. As a member of this select group, Blackbeard is no exception, and neither is his Devil Fruit. The Yami-Yami no Mi is a Logia-class fruit that gives its users the power to control darkness itself.

Using its power, Marshall D. Teach is able to nullify most other Devil Fruit abilities in the show. The Logia type itself makes this fruit rare and unique, so it is only natural that this special form would be difficult to come across.

6) Hito-Hito no Mi, Daibutsu

Buddha was supposed to be peaceful (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Divine-inspired transformations in the franchise are not as rare as you would expect. Nonetheless, the fruits associated with them are rare, as proven by the powerful Daibutsu fruit.

This Mythical Zoan-class fruit grants its users the capability of transforming their body into a giant golden Buddha. While in this form, their strength and durability increases exponentially. It is one of the most frightening and rarest fruits in the world.

7) Mori-Mori no Mi

Not a lot is known about this Logia-type fruit at the moment, given it was only recently revealed in the manga. Regardless, the few panels which featured the fruit in action were enough to indicate that Mori-Mori is one of the most dangerous fruits in existence.

This powerful fruit allows users to exercise control over the plants and natural elements around them, even granting them the ability to transform themselves into a giant tree. With their roots, they can absorb any type of liquid that they come across, even fluids from inside another person.

This fruit must be one of the most coveted weapons in existence, Currently, it is in possession of Akainu, one of the most feared Marine Admirals.

8) Uo-Uo no Mi, Seiryu

Kaido was already scary before this (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

If Kaido is already a scary opponent in his human form, him transforming into a massive dragon who can breathe fire is enough to terrorize fans. The Mythical Zoan-class fruit granted this power to the former ruler of the Land of Wano.

Besides breathing fire, users of this amazing fruit can also create devastating wind currents that destroy everything around them and flame clouds that can lift an entire island. This fruit was so sought-after that Vegapunk attempted to recreate its power, but the artificial creation was ultimately deemed a failure.

9) Tori-Tori no Mi, Phoenix

Marco can heal from almost any wound (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Like the Phoenix rising from its own ashes, users of this Mythical Zoan-type fruit can transform themselves into a blue-flamed phoenix that can heal its own wound in seconds.

While this ability alone is very powerful in combat, the fruit grants further abilities to users. Their strength and speed are increased tenfold in either their human, hybrid, or Phoenix forms.

Kizaru even commented on the rarity of this fruit, making it seem like it is even rarer than most Logia-types.

10) Hito-Hito no Mi, Nika

No Devil Fruit in the franchise is as well-known as the Hito-Hito, otherwise known as the Gomu-Gomu no Mi. While this fruit seems to only inject properties of rubber in the user’s body initially, it actually grants the power of the Sun God Nika.

With this power, they can bring smiles to the faces of people and be considered Warriors of Liberation. This fruit is so rare and powerful that the World Government kept it a secret from the world for an unknown period of time, until our favorite Straw Hat captain ate it by mistake.

