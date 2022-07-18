One Piece Chapter 1054 (initial spoilers): Greenbull’s Devil Fruit revealed, Sabo’s fate, and more

Fans of Oda’s incredible story have been waiting impatiently for the release of any information regarding One Piece Chapter 1054. They have been waiting for a month without any kind of hint about what will happen to their favorite characters in this new iteration of the series.

Fortunately for all those restless fans, the first spoilers for this long-awaited chapter have started to come out on Twitter. Inside these spoilers, fans will find more information about the new villain, Admiral Greenbull, and where Sabo has been. Continue reading to learn more about these spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054.

Disclaimer: This article deals with spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sabo and Greenbull could be the protagonists of One Piece Chapter 1054

What will happen with Sabo? (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Information about One Piece Chapter 1054 has been scarce these past few days. Many leakers in the community are waiting for the right moment to start publishing their information, which has caused vast amounts of speculation among fans.

Various trusted sources have been slowly confirming tidbits of information for fans to create their own theories around. One of these confirmations talked about the death of a major character in the story.

This declaration has caused panic within the community, with fans worried about the fate of their favorite characters. One of the prime candidates for this position was the fan-favorite Sabo, the Revolutionary Army's chief of staff.

While it has not yet been confirmed, there is a lot of traction behind the theory that he could encounter death earlier than expected, while fighting Greenbull. The most recent leaks for One Piece Chapter 1054 seem to imply that this could be the case.

What do the spoilers say about Sabo and Greenbull?

As revealed by various leakers on Twitter, One Piece Chapter 1054 will be titled Emperor of Flames and will feature Sabo as the main character. As commented earlier, a major character for One Piece’s story will die during this chapter.

The character is not confirmed to be Sabo, but the death will have something to do with him. Several fans are speculating that the individual who could die during next week’s events could be Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy’s father and Sabo’s boss.

Jd Roker @roker_jd

Oh well

Ig it has been a while since we've had a never login fruit @Epicopboy I was actually a fan of aramaki being a zoan because one admiral is a logia and one is a zoanOh wellIg it has been a while since we've had a never login fruit @Epicopboy I was actually a fan of aramaki being a zoan because one admiral is a logia and one is a zoanOh wellIg it has been a while since we've had a never login fruit

The chapter will also provide information about the mysterious and ruthless Admiral Aramaki. He was revealed fairly recently in One Piece Chapter 1053, where he took down the Animal Kingdom Pirates with the help of his special power.

Not much is known about his abilities, except for the fact that he can elongate his fingers and use them as roots to absorb any liquid they come in touch with. The most recent spoilers indicate that his Devil Fruit is a type of logia, the rarest and most powerful kind of fruit inside of One Piece’s world.

Check the pinned Tweet @Gorillo13



#ONEPIECE1054 Someone dies In the new One piece chapter it's named after Sabo so maybe him. Someone dies In the new One piece chapter it's named after Sabo so maybe him.#ONEPIECE1054

Besides the death we have been warned to prepare for, nothing major has been confirmed about One Piece Chapter 1054. Still, it was confirmed that there will not be a break next week, which means One Piece fans will not have to wait as long to know what will happen to Sabo and other favorite characters.

