What to expect in One Piece chapter 1054

The record-breaking manga One Piece, Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, was first serialized on the Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. The author recently stated that One Piece is nearing its end within the next few years. The manga is currently in the final events of the Wano Arc, which marks a milestone for the endgame of the series.

Luffy, Zoro and the others are entering the decisive phase of their adventure. The fight against Kaido, one of the strongest pirates in the world, brought Luffy to the level of the top dogs, closer than ever to his goal to reach Laugh Tale, the fated island that is the key to finding the One Piece. To better prepare for the final stage of the series, Oda took a month-long hiatus.

After four weeks of break, One Piece will pick up with chapter 1054. The first new chapter after the hiatus will be officially available on July 24, but leaks and spoilers are to be expected in the preceding days. The series resumes after Kaido's defeat at Luffy's hands and the proclamation of the new Four Emperors. Everyone is partying to celebrate the victory, but a new powerful enemy just showed up.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1054.

One Piece chapter 1054, what to expect

One Piece fans all over the world are enthusiastic about the long awaited resumption of the manga. The last chapter before the hiatus released outstanding revelations about the new bounties and the newly appointed Yonko, but what ignited the fans even more was the hint of a new dangerous enemy menacing the Straw Hats: Admiral Ryokugyu, who had just arrived in Wano.

One Piece chapter 1053 was titled "New Emperors". It started with the Five Elders attempting to cover information about Luffy, an effort that failed because Morgans released everything they wanted to hide. Luffy, Law and Kidd's new bounties were revealed to be worth three billion Berries each, as they were the captains of the alliance that struck down Kaido and Big Mom.

While everyone was partying, Tenguyama Hitetsu met Nico Robin in the castle basement and disclosed his true identity as Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's father and grandfather of Momonosuke and Hiyori. Sukiyaki chose to remain hidden due to the shame he felt for being powerless against the terrible occurrences that happened in Wano.

Admiral Ryokugyu attacked the Beast Pirates who sought refuge in Udon, the former prison, and subdued them all. Even Kaido's right-hand man, the Lunarian survivor King, was no match for him, though the former was still injured after his recent defeat at the hands of Roronoa Zoro. Then Ryokugyu, whose real name is revealed to be Aramaki, set off for the capital with the goal of killing Luffy and bringing his head to Marine Fleet Admiral Akainu.

The new Four Emperors: Buggy, Luffy, Blackbeard and Shanks (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

In an exciting double spread, Luffy and Buggy were revealed to have replaced Kaido and Big Mom as the new Yonko, along with the already established Shanks and Blackbeard. The chapter ended with a thrilling image of Ryokugyu approaching the celebratory capital, declaring his aggressive intent towards the pirates.

The direction that Eiichiro Oda will take for One Piece chapter 1054 is uncertain. As of now, leakers are yet to release any actual spoilers about the content of the chapter. After an entire month of hiatus from their favorite series, fans are more excited than ever, wondering what the next events will be.

The introduction of a new powerful enemy in Admiral Ryokugyu seems to suggest that another big fight is coming. Admirals are some of the strongest fighters in the One Piece world, but successfully fending off individuals of Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kidd and Yamato's caliber, who also have further back up, seems to be an impossible task to accomplish. Could it be that Aramaki hides an ace up the sleeve?

Admirals are the strongest fighters at the World Government's disposal. Every time a new one of them is introduced, in one way or another, the Straw Hats always end up meeting and confronting him, so it seems very unlikely that they won't run into Aramaki. That's why fans are speculating who could be Ryokugyu's opponent.

Aramaki's target is Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hats, the man who just defeated Kaido. Zoro, Luffy's right-hand man, would immediately come to his captain's aid. Given Aramaki's status as an Admiral and his black blade, the former could be a great opponent for Zoro to test his strength, that just got upgraded with the recent unlocking of the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror Haki.

Yamato, who seems extremely fond of Luffy, certainly would not stand still if anyone tried to hurt him. The same can be said for Sanji, Jinbe and the other Straw Hats: even if outclassed, they would never leave their captain to his destiny. Law and Kidd could also jump into the fray, willing to test how they do against an Admiral.

If he was to fight all these strong characters himself, Aramaki would risk being overwhelmed. But an Admiral is certainly not to be underestimated. How will Oda play it? With the first leaks of chapter 1054 and its subsequent release approaching, One Piece fans are about to receive the answer.

