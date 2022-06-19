One Piece Chapter 1053 theory finally makes sense of why Buggy actually became a Yonko

In the wake of One Piece chapter 1053’s latest reveal, fans have once more taken to the classic pastime of debating the potential of Buggy’s Devil Fruit. The Chop-Chop Fruit is a Paramecia-type fruit which allows its user to spread their body into pieces, making them also immune to slashing attacks since their body can already split up as they please.

As mentioned above, One Piece fans have always debated over Buggy’s potential and what his Awakened Devil Fruit could do. Paramecia types see their Awakenings begin to affect the environment around them, making fans believe Buggy could chop up and reconstruct islands and other aspects of the environment.

However, the latest One Piece theory surrounding the potential of Buggy’s Devil Fruit is a steep, scientific departure from that. Follow along as this article covers a One Piece chapter 1053 theory which may finally make sense of why Buggy actually became a Yonko.

One Piece Chapter 1053 fan theory shows atomic potential of Buggy’s Awakening

The theory

Worvem 🎭 @worvem #ONEPIECE1053

A reason why Buggy became a Yonko might be him unlocking his Awakening.

Years ago, I saw a theory that stated he could be able to split objects on an atomic scale.

As mentioned above, the latest One Piece chapter 1053 reveal of Buggy becoming a Yonko has reignited theorycrafting over his Devil Fruit within the community. Many fans are still revisiting the topic of the Chop-Chop Fruit’s Awakening granting everyone’s favorite clown dominion over the chopping up and reconstitution of the earth itself.

However, one fan has offered a somewhat different theory as to what his Awakening could do. Twitter user @worvem (Worvem) recently posted a tweet which claimed, as many others do, that Buggy received the Yonko title because he finally unlocked his Awakening. What’s different about Worvem’s theory pertains to exactly what his Awakening allows him to do.

Worvem references a theory they saw years ago, which posited that Buggy would be able to split atoms with the Awakened form of his Devil Fruit. This would then result in him being able to create nuclear explosions, which would literally make him a bombastic clown. This is also the title he’s given upon becoming Yonko, with the epithet being seen on his wanted poster.

EagleTank @eagle_tank @worvem This isn’t really how nuclear bombs work. One split atom isn’t nearly enough, you need ludicrous amount of unstable atoms packed together in a precisely engineered container and splitting at the same time in order to get the chain reaction that causes a nuclear explosion. @worvem This isn’t really how nuclear bombs work. One split atom isn’t nearly enough, you need ludicrous amount of unstable atoms packed together in a precisely engineered container and splitting at the same time in order to get the chain reaction that causes a nuclear explosion.

One fan points out that, in a real-life nuclear explosion, the atoms would need to be very tightly packed together to create an explosion. Worvem responds that, while true, it’s unlikely that author Eiichiro Oda would worry about the specifics of this ability as has happened with other abilities and powers in the past.

Other fans are also pointing out that the word “bombastic” doesn’t have anything to do with the word bombs, which is indeed true. However, Worvem retorts that the use of the word for Buggy’s epithet could merely be a play-on-words or a reference to his newfound, nuclear abilities.

The theory certainly makes sense in and of itself, with Buggy’s Devil Fruit certainly having the potential, on paper, of splitting atoms. While fans are debating the logistics and realisticity of such an ability, Oda likely wouldn’t care too much about the specifics of nuclear fission.

In summation

With One Piece chapter 1053 announcing Buggy to be a Yonko, fans are once again theorycrafting and debating the Awakened form of his Devil Fruit. Old theories are rearing their heads once more in the wake of One Piece chapter 1053’s news, such as Buggy being able to split the Earth.

However, a new theory from Twitter user @worvem (Worvem) seems to have taken the community by storm. Worvem claims that Buggy’s Awakened Devil Fruit may allow him to split atoms to create nuclear fission explosions, bolstered by his epithet of “Bombastic Clown” seen in One Piece chapter 1053.

