One Piece: Twitter goes berserk as rumors of Yamato joining Straw Hats spread like wildfire

Over the course of One Piece’s Wano arc, Yamato has grown to be one of the most popular and likable characters in the series. She has steadily garnered a significant amount of fan following amongst community members, and many wanted to see her eventually join the Straw Hat Pirates as their latest member after Jinbe.

Fortunately for Yamato fans, it would seem that the recently alleged One Piece chapter 1051 leaks hinted that she will most definitely be part of the crew once the arc wraps up.

Insiders have gone onto social media to suggest that not only will Yamato be joining Luffy and his crew, but Momonosuke will claim the throne of Wano’s Shogun. Tama will also be having a flashback where she will realize that her power only lasts for a month.

With these speculations, the One Piece community has indeed gone berserk on every social media platform, and many are unable to contain their excitement for the upcoming chapter.

Yamato expected to finally join the One Piece Straw Hats, but what happens to Carrot?

CarrotTheMugi @CarrotMugi @Epicopboy We are still gonna fight til the very end for Carrot! It's not over! @Epicopboy We are still gonna fight til the very end for Carrot! It's not over! https://t.co/ot7pteFpo0

While many are excited that Yamato is likely to join the Straw Hats as per the chapter leaks, some are a bit concerned about Carrot, who too has been journeying with Luffy and his crew ever since the Zou Arc.

Many community members feel that Carrot, as well as Yamato, should both be added to the Straw Hat crew, and fans of the mink will be quite saddened to see if it’s just Yamato who is the latest addition to the One Piece Straw Hats.

But overall, the community is very excited about the upcoming chapter, which is expected to feature a grand speech by Momonosuke to the entire kingdom of Wano, who came out of a 20-year-long era of darkness.

Momonosuke’s next act for the nation would be to rebuild it from the ground up piece by piece. It’s also speculated that readers will be able to see his grown-up form, as Shinobu did age his body 20 years into the future.

Gorosei above Yonkou @AshitaNoGOAT #ONEPIECE1051



Since we're on the subject of Yamato joining the Straw Hats, here's a thread of where I place the four shown in the pic below, from strongest to weakest:



1. Luffy

2. Yamato

3. Zoro

4. Sanji

5. Jinbei Since we're on the subject of Yamato joining the Straw Hats, here's a thread of where I place the four shown in the pic below, from strongest to weakest:1. Luffy2. Yamato3. Zoro4. Sanji5. Jinbei #ONEPIECE1051 Since we're on the subject of Yamato joining the Straw Hats, here's a thread of where I place the four shown in the pic below, from strongest to weakest:1. Luffy2. Yamato3. Zoro4. Sanji5. Jinbei https://t.co/Qas8tJXkFt

HΛE @Kenjxku Yooo now that I've thought about it more, I can see Yamato joining the crew.



Luffy the new Roger

Zoro the new Rayliegh

Yamato the new Oden

Sanji the new Gaban Yooo now that I've thought about it more, I can see Yamato joining the crew.Luffy the new RogerZoro the new RaylieghYamato the new OdenSanji the new Gaban https://t.co/5JpD3yZGec

Yamato joining the Straw Hats was something that several fans have been wanting for a very long time now. Needless to say, chapter 1051 is something that the community will be looking forward to quite a bit, and for now it’s expected to drop on June 5, 2022.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda doesn't claim rights to the media as they're claimed by their respective owners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far