One Piece Chapter 1055 teases the return of Carrot 

Since fans will not see a break between chapters this week, they are already looking for any kind of information about One Piece Chapter 1055. As of now, not much is known about the content in this new chapter, but there are some small hints being shared by leakers on Twitter.

One of these hints could be about the return of a fan-favorite character that fans have been missing for quite a while, Carrot. Continue reading to learn more about the hints provided by leakers as well as what they could be trying to indicate about One Piece Chapter 1055.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

Could Carrot become the new Strawhat crew member in One Piece Chapter 1055?

What happened last time?

One Piece Chapter 1054 started with the newly revealed Admiral Ryokugyu walking towards the Flower Capital with the intention of killing Luffy. Before Ryokugyu could get any closer, the Red Scabbards appeared in front of him, ready to stop the Admiral.

Ryokugyu, angered by the actions of the Samurai, went on a verbal rampage in which he claimed discrimination and tyranny were the status quo he was trying to maintain. Moments later, Yamato and Momonosuke joined the fight against the Admiral, who was transformed into a tree monster thanks to his logia-type Devil Fruit.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur Shanks: "Time to go claim the ONE PIECE"

*camera zooms in on bottle and cup of sake*

*Shanks turns and winks to the camera* Shanks: "Time to go claim the ONE PIECE"*camera zooms in on bottle and cup of sake**Shanks turns and winks to the camera* https://t.co/xinyi3v7ua

Elsewhere, Shanks and his crew were elated with the news about Luffy’s victory and new status as a Yonko. Shanks remembered the time he stole the Gomu-Gomu no Mi, thinking it was only a weak Devil Fruit. When asked if he was ready to meet Luffy, he said he had no intention of doing so. Surprisingly, he declared his intentions of joining the race to claim the One Piece.

Far away from the Land of Wano, the Marines Admirals were talking about the chaos Luffy and Sabo had caused with their actions. Sabo is revered as a god because of his supposed assassination of King Cobra, while Luffy is a new Emperor of the Sea. Akainu is furious and proclaims his intention of destroying every single one of his enemies.

What have leakers been saying about One Piece Chapter 1055?

As mentioned before, leakers are waiting a bit before posting any kind of real spoilers about One Piece Chapter 1055. Nonetheless, fans will be happy to know that they are still offering a few details regarding what to expect.

StrawHatEmperor @StrawHatEmperor @Mugiwara_23 Kaido and BM final battle I hope @Mugiwara_23 Kaido and BM final battle I hope

One of the most trusted sources inside the community, Redon, posted a hint that could indicate either the return of a character or the beginning of a new fight. Some fans have been speculating that this could be hinting at Kaido and Big Mom’s return, although this does not seem likely.

Another leaker, WorstGenHQ, gave a hint implying that something unexpected but not unpleasant could occur in One Piece Chapter 1055. For many fans, this is an indication that the beloved Carrot will finally appear again.

Not only that, fans are also saying she will become a new member of the Strawhat crew. This has been one of the most prominent theories regarding her character for years now. They are sure Carrot will someday join Luffy’s group, considering the amazing chemistry she has with them.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer before any real information regarding One Piece Chapter 1055 is released. But judging by the reaction of the leakers, one can almost be sure this new chapter will be a marvelous experience.

