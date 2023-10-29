One Piece fandom enraged as Shanks' big moment is ruined by bad animation

One Piece episode 1081, titled The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Navy Admiral!, marked the return of the Yonko Red Haired Shanks after a really long time. It has been years since fans last saw him, and needless to say, there was a great deal of anticipation associated with his comeback. In fact, this episode was significant as it showed that Shanks and his crew were ready to make a move.

Despite the love that fans have showered upon the episode as a whole, they were disappointed by how Toei Animation mishandled a really important section, possibly in an attempt to enhance it. While it is unrealistic to expect the same level of extravagance and flashiness as seen during the battle at Onigashima to be replicated throughout the entire year, it is reasonable to expect at least a decent and consistent animation quality.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

Shanks and bad animation both return as One Piece nears the end of the Wano arc, fans express their disappointment

One Piece episode 1081 held several surprises for viewers. For instance, it was revealed that King Nefertari Cobra of Alabasta, one of Straw Hat's allies, had been murdered by none other than Sabo. Furthermore, Princess Vivi, Cobra's daughter, was missing. However, the most interesting aspect of this episode was the appearance of Red-Haired Shanks.

He appeared in high spirits, especially after seeing Luffy's latest bounty poster. Luffy had now become a Yonko, holding the same status as him. Thus, it was no surprise that this was a proud moment for him. He fondly remembered acquiring the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit from a Marine ship, his meeting with Luffy on Dawn Island, the moment he realized Luffy had consumed the Devil Fruit, and the incident where he lost his arm while protecting Luffy from a Sea-King.

Despite his crewmates' insistence on meeting Luffy and, undoubtedly, his own desire to reunite with his old friend, Shanks decided against it. However, Shanks had an exciting announcement to make - he would now be going after One Piece.

However, why Shanks waited for so long and why he reached this decision at this particular moment remain mysteries. Perhaps it is related to the appearance of Nika or Joy Boy, as has been speculated by fans.

Nonetheless, the scene portraying Shanks sitting at a table to share sake with Benn Beckman before making this announcement was animated differently from the rest of the episode. This change in style may have been intended to underscore the significance of the decision.

However, the end result left much to be desired, and One Piece fans on X were quick to criticize and make fun of this particular segment. The scene looked like it had been put together by amateurs and thus ruined the hype of Shanks' return.

One Piece has been criticized time and again for its messed up pacing. Many have recommended that the anime take breaks or even introduce filler episodes to allow the manga to progress before adapting it further.

Fans are now concerned about the Egghead arc, which will be adapted next. The arc is still ongoing in the manga, which could suggest that the anime pacing might just worsen.

