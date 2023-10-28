One Piece: 5 strongest Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits, ranked

With the release of the latest alleged One Piece spoilers and raw scans, fans saw author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda make an interesting and seemingly contradictory claim. Prior to these alleged leaks, the series had consistently established the Logia Devil Fruits as the general strongest in the entire series.

However, One Piece fans are now seemingly being told that the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruits are actually the strongest of all the types, even more so than Logia-types. With this in mind, fans are now curious as to how the few Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruits seen in the series stack up against one another. Thankfully, there is a clear top five amongst the seven that have been used in combat in the series thus far.

One Piece’s Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruits are all incredibly powerful, but there is a clear winner amongst them

5) Snake-Snake Fruit, Model: Yamato-no-Orochi

The Fruit's transformed state as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Kurozumi Orochi didn’t quite make the best use of this Mythical Snake-Snake Fruit in One Piece, it edges out other Mythical Zoan types due to the potential it showed. The biggest strength offered by the Fruit is the incredible survivability, even in human form. As seen with Orochi, one can survive being decapitated seven times as a human before dying on the eighth and final attack.

The Fruit also appears to possess significant strength, with Orochi easily destroying a room in his transformed state and throwing a tantrum. The jaws of the eight snakeheads in the transformed state are also shown to be considerably strong, further suggesting the Fruit has legitimate combat viability. While it was undoubtedly misused by Orochi, everything seen about the Fruit suggests its full potential to be worthy of a top five entry.

4) Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix

One Fruit, certainly used to its full potential in One Piece, is Marco’s Mythical Bird-Bird Fruit, arguably one of the most versatile Fruits in the entire series. With it, Marco can play a support role or an offensive role with ease in battle, as well as easily ferry other fighters to and fro specific locations. The Fruit also lets its users heal themselves fully by entering a transformed state from a human one, but there is a limit to how often this can be used.

This healing process can also be a selective one, with Marco seen leaving less impactful injuries while simultaneously healing fatal ones. Although the Fruit’s effectiveness in its various techniques depends on the user’s stamina, an Awakened form would mitigate, if not completely eliminate, this concern. Specifically in fighting and when considering its overall effectiveness, the Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix, is worthy of such a ranking.

3) Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Okuchi-no-Makami

Yamato's transformed Devil Fruit state as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Unsurprisingly, Yamato’s Mythical Dog-Dog Fruit is in the upper half of even the highest-ranked Mythical Zoan Fruits in One Piece. While Yamato’s skill and power were also a factor, the Fruit was shown as being able to go head-to-head with Kaido and the Fish-Fish Fruit. This feat alone is worthy of ranking it a step above nearly every other Mythical Zoan-type seen in the series thus far.

The Fruit also provides heightened predatory and combative instincts, as well as giving the user claws and fangs, which are suitable for combat. The Fruit also gives the user a major power boost, comparable to Kaido’s human-dragon form, as mentioned above. The Fruit also lets its users generate ice, which can be used for both offensive and defense purposes. While not as truly versatile as other entries, the sheer combat strength of the Fruit earns it such a high rank.

2) Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon

Without a doubt, Kaido’s Mythical Fish-Fish Fruit is one of the strongest Mythical Zoan-types introduced in One Piece thus far. The strength and power it offers alone solidifies it as such, especially in a fully transformed draconic state. Even a simple puff from Kaido can create gust waves capable of shaking or even destroying houses. When moving or attacking with intent or purpose in this form, even just brushing up against something can destroy it.

This level of power and strength extends to the Human and Hybrid states as well, with both forms also able to utilize powers of wind, fire, and lightning that the draconic one does. The Fruit truly turns its user into a force of nature, even with minimal training or experience, as seen in Momonosuke’s use of a replica Fruit once he aged up to full-size by Shinobu.

The Fruit also provides some support viability via the Flame Clouds, allowing users to climb through the air or carry other objects and (presumably) people. The user can also utilize the Flame Clouds in a fully human state, speaking to the Fruit’s versatility and impact in any of the main forms/states.

1) Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika

Luffy eating his Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Kaido’s Fruit is impressive, it’s Monkey D. Luffy’s Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, which undoubtedly takes home the top prize amongst One Piece's Mythical Zoan-type Fruits. The Fruit lets its users fight however they want, even allowing characteristics of both a Zoan-type and Paramecia-type Awakening. The latter even extends beyond just the inanimate environment, allowing its users to affect living things as well.

The Fruit even lets the user alter their physical characteristics at a moment’s notice without any prior set up or tricks. The user’s stamina and endurance are also significantly increased to the point where they can seemingly forcibly reactivate the Fruit to gain successive bursts of energy and fighting power. While the long-term impacts of such use are severe, it’s a technique that can make the difference between victory or defeat in a moment.

To speak to just how powerful the Fruit is, even the Gorosei (who are slowly being revealed as powerful fighters in their own right) are shown to fear it. They call it the most “ridiculous” power in the entire world and even went as far as to rename the Fruit to hide it. With all of this in mind, it’s clear that the Model: Nika Fruit is the most powerful Mythical-Zoan in the series thus far (and likely, forever).

