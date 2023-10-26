Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action ending explained: Did Akira survive at the end? Explained

The year 2023 marked a remarkable moment for fans of Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga, as it saw the release of the live-action adaptation, providing a thrilling treat for the extensive fanbase. Additionally, the manga received another notable adaptation in the form of a TV anime series by Bug Films, quickly gaining widespread popularity and emerging as a standout release of the year.

The storyline took a gripping turn as Akira successfully broke free from his ruthless and manipulative supervisor. This development brought a sigh of relief to fans who had been avidly following his journey. Yet, in a world infested with flesh-eating zombies, the odds of survival appeared increasingly grim. Nonetheless, for Akira and his team, the dire circumstances presented unexpected and distinctive opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime, manga, and live-action film.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ending sees Akira and the others hit the road once again

In a nutshell, Akira’s ability to navigate the zombie apocalypse with relative ease was undermined by the return of his intimidating former boss, Kosugi, amidst the pandemic. Under Kosugi’s influence, Akira regressed into his robotic workaholic self from his days at the ruthless company, adopting zombie-like attributes.

However, Shizuka played a pivotal role in helping him break free from Kosugi’s control, reminding him that he no longer owed anything to his former boss. This marked a turning point in Akira’s journey to reclaim his sense of self-worth and fulfill his quest of completing 100 things before succumbing to the zombie curse.

For fans concerned about Akira potentially getting bitten and turning into a zombie himself, rest assured that he is still surviving through the nightmarish apocalypse alongside his pals, and the movie is not the end of the story.

Viewers who may not be familiar with the original storyline thoroughly enjoyed the film, but manga enthusiasts who have been following the original plot expressed skepticism about the film’s pacing. The live-action adaptation takes considerable liberties with the manga, merging multiple segments of the plot and deviating significantly from the source material.

The film feels rushed and concludes with an open ending, leaving room for what’s to come next. Notably, the film entirely omits a key character from the original plot, Beatrix Amerhauser, a German-born enthusiast of Japanese culture who holds deep admiration for Japan and its traditions.

Despite the TV-Ma rating for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a lingering mystery surrounds the decision to modify and make Shizuka’s iconic outfit more conservative in comparison to the source material. This alteration has left fans questioning the rationale behind this particular change.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead film also excluded Kencho’s habit of stripping every now and then in both excitement and fear, which was one of the sources of humor in both anime and manga. The omission of Beatrix from the film still remains a perplexing mystery. Nevertheless, fans who hold a special place in their hearts for this character can keep their hopes high and look forward to her potential debut in sequel films.

The film’s altered storyline offers a fresh perspective on the familiar tale, introducing new dynamics and unexpected plot developments. While it may differ from the manga and anime, it still captures the essence of Akira’s journey and his quest to fulfill his unique bucket list.

As fans eagerly look ahead to a possible season 2, they can relish the fact that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has expanded its horizons and left the door open for more undead adventures, embracing the unpredictable nature of the zombie apocalypse and the enduring spirit of its protagonist.

