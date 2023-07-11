Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1: Akira's uprising in the Zombie ravaged world

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 has successfully created a good impression with its debut. The viewers can't stop praising the adaptation of the manga, that goes by the same name, by Kazuki Kawagoe at BUG FILMS. By flawlessly capturing the manga's essence, the anime has garnered a lot of praise from both anime and non-anime enthusiasts for its intricate visuals and immersive storyline.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1, “Akira of the Dead,” was released on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Being the premiere, the first episode acted as a preface to the storyline, introducing the high-spirited protagonist, Akira Tendou, who eventually loses his purpose in life.

Amidst the chaos of the world overrun by zombies, Akira discovers his ultimate purpose rather than succumbing to despair. After determining to accomplish his goals, Akira has embraced an unwavering resolve to survive the mayhem.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1: A Dive into the Past of Akira Tendou

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 kicked off by showing Akira’s past, where he joined the Black Company three years ago as an ardent employee in the production department. His senior colleagues warmly received Akira, and upon encountering Saori Ohtori from the accounting department, he instantly fell head over heels.

Later, the entire office gathered at a nearby restaurant, where Akira was lauded for his athleticism and optimistic approach to life. Amidst the lively atmosphere, Akira’s attention remained firmly fixed on Ohtori, whom he decided to impress with his hard work and good results. However, his excitement faded away in an instant after he discovered the strenuous working hours of his company.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1: Akira being thrown into Black Company’s exhausting grind

Akira's transformation, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 (Image via BUG FILMS)

Initially, it was all confusing to Akira after all his colleagues returned to the office, but soon he learned that his job was challenging. After working for days, sitting at his desk without returning to his apartment, Akira discovered that Black Company is an exploitative corporation.

He finally learned that the company takes advantage of its employees by prioritizing profits, often at the expense of their well-being. Despite being sleep-deprived, Akira was still hopeful and didn’t want his shortcomings to affect his ultimate goal of success in the corporate world.

After just a few months, Akira quickly adapted to the work culture of the Black Company, assimilating the same mindset as his colleagues. From adopting their behaviors and work habits, Akira also started taking cognitive-enhancing supplements like Adderall and Ritalin. He also gave up on Ohtori after discovering that she was the mistress of the company’s CEO.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1: Akira enters the new era of the dead

Despite the lack of sleep negatively impacting his health, Akira persevered in his customary routine, akin to a machine, as he headed to his office. On his way, he decided to pay the rent for his bike space to his building’s manager, and he witnessed an unsettling incident where he saw an individual gruesomely tearing flesh through their jaws, consuming another human being.

Akira eventually realized that the zombie apocalypse had invaded the world. However, instead of worrying about his fate, he looked more lively and even screamed out of pure joy that he was finally free. His excitement caused him to jump from a tall building with multiple stories, undeterred by the potential risk of injury or even losing his life.

Saori Ohtori, before and after turning into a zombie, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 (Image via BUG FILMS)

Taking a break from the cat-and-mouse chase, Akira decided to do everything he wanted to do later in his life. He eventually realized that saving Ohtori from this chaos and confessing his feelings to her should be the first thing on his list. However, after reaching her apartment, he discovered he got late.

After finding his zombified boss, Akira pushed him down the building after proclaiming his resignation from the company. Akira was heartbroken to see Ohtori become a zombie, but he still confessed his feelings to accomplish his goal. Later, he headed to a nearby departmental store to get a notebook and a sharpie to begin listing his desires that he would be complete before becoming a zombie himself.

Final Thoughts on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1:

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1, “Akira of the Dead,” has successfully established the series's protagonist, Akira Tendou, and has set the stage for his journey in a zombie-infested world. Additionally, through Akira’s experience, the anime has also shed light on one of the world’s biggest issues — how exploitative corporations take advantage of their employees for their own benefit.

As seen in the episode, Akira was just another victim of the corporate race whose aspirations and dreams got crushed by the excruciating work culture that he eventually became a sleep-deprived zombie. However, the zombie apocalypse led to his liberation and gave him a newfound purpose amidst the chaos to live life to the fullest.

The new studio, BUG FILMS, with its greatest debut in 2023, has left a lasting impression on fans by bringing the manga’s essence to life. With attention to detail, fluid motion, vibrant visuals, and an immersive and perfect blend of 2D animation with CGI, creators have surely transported the viewers into the world of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

However, manga fans who expected the series to explore the gore aspect were left disappointed by the studio’s decision to replace the color of blood with various other colors.

The censorship that was intended to mitigate the gore was not well received by fans, who expected a faithful portrayal of realistic elements of the story. Despite the mixed reactions, fans are still hooked on the new anime and eagerly anticipate how the story will unfold.

