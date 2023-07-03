Zom 100 anime reveals episode details and synopsis at Anime Expo 2023

One of the most exciting Summer 2023 releases is the horror comedy Zom 100 anime. The series is based on Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's manga, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which first appeared in Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. Fans of the series are excitedly looking forward to the anime adaptation, which will be released in July.

An abridged version of the first episode of the Zom 100 anime was screened in advance at AnimeExpo 2023 on July 1, 2023. Attendees were thus given a preview of what is to come in the series. It is now up to them to decide whether they want to watch this quirky anime or skip it.

Here is all the information available at the moment about the first episode of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What do we know about the first episode of the Zom 100 anime?

A completely exhausted Akira as seen in Zom 100 anime trailer (Image via Bug Films)

At Anime Expo 2023, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Kotaro Takata, the illustrator of the Zom 100 manga, presented the first episode of the series, titled Akira of the Dead. This episode introduced viewers to the main character, Akira Tendo.

Akira has been trapped in an unfortunate situation as an employee of a black company for three years. A black company refers to a corporation or company with exploitative working conditions or a toxic work culture. Despite being completely drained by the exhausting routine at work, Akira's sole motivation to continue is Otori Saori, a colleague in the accounting department.

Otori Saori as seen in Zom 100 anime trailer (Image via Bug Films)

However, the city is abruptly hit by a zombie infestation. Surprisingly, Akira is not bothered by the fact that he is no longer compelled to work. On the contrary, while being hunted by a horde of zombies, he rediscovers his will to live and begins making a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do in this world of disorder or before his death.

Fans of the Zom 100 manga, as well as those eagerly anticipating the anime, had the opportunity to hear from the voice actors of the series. Shuichiro Umeda voices the protagonist, Akira Tendo, Tomori Kusunoki portrays Shizuka Mikazuki, Shin Furukawa brings life to Kenichiro Ryuuzaki, and Minami Takahashi lends her voice to Beatrix Amerhauser.

Akira gets excited about life as seen in Zom 100 anime trailer (Image via Bug Films)

The Zom 100 anime will premiere on July 9, 2023, and will be broadcast on MBS, TBS, and other Japanese networks. It will air on AT-X starting July 17 and on Animax from August 5. Moreover, the series will also be available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Lemino, and AnimeFesta.

Readers of the Zom 100 manga already know that the series is both hilarious and heartfelt. Given the world's experience with the pandemic, it is also highly relatable, making it one of the must-watch series this year.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes