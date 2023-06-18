Los Angeles Anime Expo 2023: Every important announcement to expect

Anime fans all around the world are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Anime Expo 2023, scheduled to take place soon in Los Angeles from July 1 to July 4. This year's edition promises to be the biggest yet, featuring an array of renowned guests, exclusive premieres, and engaging panels.
With a dynamic lineup of events featuring big and small studios, producers, and voice actors, Anime Expo 2023 will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite series and discover upcoming shows and advancements. With a wide range of events, the convention promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of the community to celebrate the best of the anime world.
Anime Expo 2023's schedule and a comprehensive guide on what to expect
Anime Expo is the main anime convention in North America, comparable to the renowned San Diego Comic-Con that draws in a diverse range of passionate fans from all around the country.
At this year's edition, one of the early highlights to anticipate is the Shin Megami Tensei 30th Anniversary concert, taking place on July 1 from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm. Dubbed SMT 30th Live: Band of Shadows, this electrifying concert is exclusively for adult fans aged 18 and above.
After the opening, the whole schedule is filled with amazing line-ups that will provide fans with some of the biggest announcements about this year's schedule and the future of anime world. The following is an extensive overview of the main events scheduled for the four days of Anime Expo 2023:
Day 1: Saturday, July 1
- 10:30 am: Welcoming Ceremonies
- 11:00 am: Meet the creator of Bungo Stray Dogs, Kafka Asagiri
- 12:15 pm: World premiere of Eminence in Shadow Season 2
- 12:30 pm: World premiere of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- 1:30 pm: North American premiere of HELCK
- 1:45 pm: Premiere of Delicious in Dungeon
- 5:30 pm: Premiere of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero
- 7:00 pm: World premiere of Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn
Day 2: Sunday, July 2
- 10:00 am: Manga publishing roundtable and editor-in-chief of JUMP+
- 10:00 am: Production I.G. and WIT Studio panels featuring Uzumaki
- 12:00 pm: North American premiere of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior!
- 1:00 pm: Premiere of Record of Ragnarok II
- 4:30 pm: Premiere of Kaina of The Great Snow Sea movie
- 4:30 pm: Dub premiere of One Piece's 1000th episode
- 4:30 pm: Viz industry panel featuring Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and more
Day 3: Monday, July 3
- 10:00 am: ATLUS west panel and new isekai anime project by Warner Brothers Japan and Wit Studio
- 10:00 am: First reveal of the Story of a High School Girl and her Robot Companion
- 11:00 am: Mega64's 20th-anniversary panel
- 12:00 pm: North American premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK movie
- 5:30 pm: AX Cinema Nights showcasing Satoshi Kon's works
Day 4/Final Day: Tuesday, July 4
- 10:00 am: Hideo Kojima fan panel
- 11:00 am: Dub premiere of Eminence in Shadow season 2
- 12:00 pm: Cyberconnect2 panel for fighting game fans
- 1:00 pm: Panel dedicated to Kingdom Hearts lore
- 1:30 pm: Love letter to Tokyo Pop panel
- 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Charity Auction
- 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Closing ceremonies
Major anime line-up and announcements to expect
Anime Expo 2023, starting on July 1, promises to deliver an enjoyable experience for attendees of all ages. With numerous main events and a wide range of sub-events, it's impossible to cover every panel, premiere, or Q&A in this article which goes up to the count of 700 sub-events.
However, this article tries to offer a comprehensive overview of the major lineups and provides information on the anticipated announcements that will take place at Anime Expo 2023 in the span of four days.