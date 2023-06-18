Los Angeles Anime Expo 2023: Every important announcement to expect

Anime fans all around the world are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Anime Expo 2023, scheduled to take place soon in Los Angeles from July 1 to July 4. This year's edition promises to be the biggest yet, featuring an array of renowned guests, exclusive premieres, and engaging panels.

With a dynamic lineup of events featuring big and small studios, producers, and voice actors, Anime Expo 2023 will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite series and discover upcoming shows and advancements. With a wide range of events, the convention promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of the community to celebrate the best of the anime world.

Anime Expo 2023's schedule and a comprehensive guide on what to expect

Director Haoliong Li will also be present at the event.

Anime Expo is the main anime convention in North America, comparable to the renowned San Diego Comic-Con that draws in a diverse range of passionate fans from all around the country.

At this year's edition, one of the early highlights to anticipate is the Shin Megami Tensei 30th Anniversary concert, taking place on July 1 from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm. Dubbed SMT 30th Live: Band of Shadows, this electrifying concert is exclusively for adult fans aged 18 and above.

After the opening, the whole schedule is filled with amazing line-ups that will provide fans with some of the biggest announcements about this year's schedule and the future of anime world. The following is an extensive overview of the main events scheduled for the four days of Anime Expo 2023:

Day 1: Saturday, July 1

10:30 am: Welcoming Ceremonies

11:00 am: Meet the creator of Bungo Stray Dogs, Kafka Asagiri

12:15 pm: World premiere of Eminence in Shadow Season 2

12:30 pm: World premiere of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

1:30 pm: North American premiere of HELCK

1:45 pm: Premiere of Delicious in Dungeon

5:30 pm: Premiere of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero

7:00 pm: World premiere of Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn

Day 2: Sunday, July 2

10:00 am: Manga publishing roundtable and editor-in-chief of JUMP+

10:00 am: Production I.G. and WIT Studio panels featuring Uzumaki

12:00 pm: North American premiere of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior!

1:00 pm: Premiere of Record of Ragnarok II

4:30 pm: Premiere of Kaina of The Great Snow Sea movie

4:30 pm: Dub premiere of One Piece's 1000th episode

4:30 pm: Viz industry panel featuring Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and more

Day 3: Monday, July 3

10:00 am: ATLUS west panel and new isekai anime project by Warner Brothers Japan and Wit Studio

10:00 am: First reveal of the Story of a High School Girl and her Robot Companion

11:00 am: Mega64's 20th-anniversary panel

12:00 pm: North American premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK movie

5:30 pm: AX Cinema Nights showcasing Satoshi Kon's works

Day 4/Final Day: Tuesday, July 4

10:00 am: Hideo Kojima fan panel

11:00 am: Dub premiere of Eminence in Shadow season 2

12:00 pm: Cyberconnect2 panel for fighting game fans

1:00 pm: Panel dedicated to Kingdom Hearts lore

1:30 pm: Love letter to Tokyo Pop panel

1:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Charity Auction

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Closing ceremonies

Major anime line-up and announcements to expect

Below is a schedule highlighting the key events of each day, offering a glimpse of what to anticipate in terms of exciting content and noteworthy announcements in the Anime Expo 2023:

DATE EVENT EXPECTATIONS July 1(Saturday) MAPPA Panel in LA MAPPA's CEO and a producer will talk about some of the upcoming anime titles. Studio Kafka X The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Studio Kafka is well-known for the anime The Ancient Magus' Bride SEASON 2. Here fans might get a chance to meet the main staff of the series in addition to some exciting activities while learning more about the behind-the-scenes production. Spy x Family Panel Featuring Takuya Eguchi The session is planned to cover SPY x FAMILY as a whole, with the Japanese voice of Loid Forger. Thus, fans may anticipate the release of important information regarding the upcoming season. Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast premiere round 1 Expected to feature early screening and special additional content. July 2(Sunday) MAPPA X Crunchyroll MAPPA’s production staff will indulge in the discussion of some of Studio MAPPA’s most popular titles, in collaboration with Crunchyroll. The Art and Mediums of Storytelling Fans will get the opportunity to meet the all-star group of storytelling and creative visionaries behind Nier Automata (Yoko Taro), Fire Force (Atsushi Ohkubo), Knights of Sidonia (Hiroyuki Seshita), Kagerou Project (Jin) and many other titles. Studio Bones 25th Anniversary Panel Fans may expect to witness the celebration of Studio Bones' history and heritage, from their early works to current works like Metallic Rouge. Featuring special guests Masahiko Minami, President of Bones, and Toshihiro Kawamoto, Cowboy Bebop Character Designer. Fans might also expect a surprise project announcement. Jujutsu Kaisen Panel presented by Crunchyroll Fans will get to meet the cast of the anime additionally there are high chances of receding a visual or key detail drop about the upcoming season. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 World Premier Revisiting of the journey of Bungo Stray Dogs will take place, leading up to the Season 5 World Premiere which will also exclusively debut during the panel. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 North American Premiere The second season of the hit isekai series Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be released in North America, with special guest Producer Nobuhiro Osawa. One Piece Episode 1000 Dub World Premiere Toei Animation and Crunchyroll will co-host the One Piece Episode 1000 Dub World Premiere at the event. Then there will also be activities such as live drawing, Q&A, and autograph signing sessions with One Piece animators and dub actors. Link Click Season 2 premiere The event will mark the North American premiere of Link Click Season 2, along with special guest Haolin, director of Link Click. July 3(Monday) Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast premiere round 2 Expected to feature early screening and special additional content of:1) The Rising of Shield Hero 3 – Episode 1 (World Premiere)2) MF Ghost – Episode 13) My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 – Episode 1 Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast premiere round 3 Expected to feature early screening and special additional content of:1) Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 – Episode 1 (World Premiere)2) AYAKA – Episode 1 & 2 Crunchyroll Industry panel Fans will learn about the latest and greatest Crunchyroll anime releases straight from the source during this event. Crunchyroll Presents: Undead Murder Farce world premiere Fans will be able to witness the world premiere of the upcoming anime, Undead Murder Farce, which will comprise two full episodes to round out the series. Crunchyroll presents: Gridman Universe premiere Crunchyroll will present the US premiere of Gridman Universe in the Anime Expo 2023. Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast premiere round 4 Expected to feature early screening and special additional content of:1) Saint Cecilla and Pastor Lawrence – Episode 1 2) I Shall Survive Using Potions! – Episode 13) Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange – Episode 1 July 4(Tuesday) Horimiya: The Missing Piece panel by Crunchyroll & Aniplex Special guests on the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces panel will include Koki Uchiyama (Izumi Miyamura) and Director Masashi Ishihama. Fans can expect to hear exciting news about Horimiya directly from the director and Miyamura, as well as a special sneak look of a forthcoming episode. Crunchyroll presents: Free! The Final Stroke Part 2! US premiere The US premiere of Free! The Final Stroke Part 2! is scheduled to take place in that event. Thus, fans can epect to receive a new story about the world in water from the eyes of Haruka. Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast premiere round 5 Expected to feature early screening and special additional content of: 1) I’m in Love with the Villainess – Episode 1 & 2 2) Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 – Episode 1 & 2

Anime Expo 2023, starting on July 1, promises to deliver an enjoyable experience for attendees of all ages. With numerous main events and a wide range of sub-events, it's impossible to cover every panel, premiere, or Q&A in this article which goes up to the count of 700 sub-events.

However, this article tries to offer a comprehensive overview of the major lineups and provides information on the anticipated announcements that will take place at Anime Expo 2023 in the span of four days.

