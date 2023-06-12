MAPPA panel at Anime Expo 2023 to reveal information on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Maboroshi, and a mysterious new series

One of the most highly anticipated anime conventions of this year is Anime Expo 2023, set to be held on July 1-4 in Los Angeles, California. With so many major studios already announced to have a presence at the convention, fans can’t imagine how the convention could possibly get more exciting.

It seems that fans won’t have to imagine much longer, with MAPPA Studios’ official Twitter account announcing what their presence at Anime Expo 2023’s events will look like. In preparation for an upcoming general panel, the studio has announced discussions on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and their first original film, maboroshi at the event.

The studio has also announced that a brand new original series will be discussed at their Anime Expo 2023 panel, set to take place on Saturday, July 1 from 3-3:50 PM. While there are likely other surprises in store, fans are unsurprisingly focused on the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 confirmation considering the proximity to the season’s confirmed release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s discussion at Anime Expo 2023 to open exciting doors

As mentioned above, the general MAPPA Studio panel will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 3 to 3:50 PM Pacific Daylight Time. Per the studio’s official Twitter account, CEO Manabu Otsukla and producer Makoto Kimura will both be on stage, discussing behind-the-scenes aspects of their most anticipated productions.

It's safe to say that most fans are looking forward to hearing more about season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the panel taking place just days before the second season's launch, fans are both excited and curious to see what's in store for them. The premiere of the season's final trailer has been anticipated by some, while others are hoping for a sneak peek at upcoming moments.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is undoubtedly stealing the show, there’s plenty more to be excited about for the studio’s panel. As previously stated, two original anime projects from the studio, maboroshi, and an undisclosed original series, will also be discussed at the event. Fans are expecting trailers for both to be the primary focus, considering how little is known about the two projects as of this article’s writing.

In any case, MAPPA Studios’ presence at Anime Expo 2023 is clearly shaping up to be an exciting one.

