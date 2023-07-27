Mappa's Maboroshi film reveals September release date and new trailer

On Wednesday, July 26, MAPPA finally released the full trailer of the anime film Maboroshi that unveiled its release date to be Friday, September 15. The trailer also previewed the theme song Shin-on by Miyuki Nakajima. Alongside the trailer, the anime studio revealed more characters and cast members.

Maboroshi is a film that follows Masamune, who lives in a town where a steelworks factory explosion caused time to stop. Hoping for things to return to normal, the people forbade themselves from changing. However, one day Masamune's classmate Atsumi led him to the fifth blast furnace of the steelworks factory. There they happened to meet a girl who could not talk. This meeting changed the balance of the world as their interactions began to destroy it.

Mappa's Maboroshi film trailer reveals theme song, artist, and more

On Wednesday, July 26, MAPPA released a one-minute 20-second-long trailer for the anime film Maboroshi, revealing its release date to be Friday, September 15, 2023. With that, the studio also previewed the anime film's theme song, Shin-on (Heartbeat), by Miyuki Nakajima.

This will be the first time the veteran singer-songwriter will perform a theme song for any anime or game. The film's creator, Okada, convinced Miyuki Nakajima to create the song by allowing her to read the film's script.

Masamune Kikuiri as seen in the Maboroshi film trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The new trailer also revealed some new characters and cast members for the movie. These include Taku Yashiro as Daisuke Sasakura and Tasuku Hatanaka as Atsushi Nitta. Taku Yashiro previously voiced Gugu from To Your Eternity, while Tasuku Hatanaka previously voiced Denki Kamanari from My Hero Academia.

Meanwhile, Daiki Kobayashi and Ayaka Saito will be voicing Yasunari Semba and Yūko Sonobe, respectively. Daiki Kobayashi previously voiced Yoshiki Hirano in All Out!!, while Ayaka Saito voiced Mayu in Inuyasha.

Maki Kawase, Yukiyo Fujii, and Setsuji Satoh will be voicing Hina Hara, Reina Yasumi, and Mamoru Sagami, respectively. Previously, the film revealed that Junya Enoki is set to voice the protagonist Masamune Kikuiri. The voice actor has previously portrayed Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen and Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan.

Atsumi Sagami as seen in the Maboroshi film trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Meanwhile, Reina Ueda will voice Atsumi Sagami, and Misaki Kuno will voice the mysterious girl Itsumi. Reina has previously voiced Kanao from Demon Slayer and Ruri from Dr. Stone. As for Misaki Kuno, she has previously voiced Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins.

Other characters that were previously introduced include Masamune's father, Akimune Kikuiri, and his uncle Tokimune Kikuiri. Koji Seto will voice Akimune, while Kento Hayashi will voice Tokimune.

