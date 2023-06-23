Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 release date, where to watch, countdown, synopsis, and more

Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 will release on July 9, 2023. The anime adaptation of Aso’s new manga series was announced on January 6 as a part of a deal between Viz Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, the three renowned production and distribution companies.

With the release of its official trailer and a key visual, the anime has created a lot of buzz amongst anime enthusiasts for its unique take on a gripping, adventurous zombie apocalypse narrative.

As the series is surmised to be one of the greatest releases in the Summer 2023 lineup, there is a lot of excitement amongst both the followers of the manga and the newcomers to the series. The anime will boast 12 episodes for season 1.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 release date and time for all regions and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 will air this Friday, July 9, 2023, at 5 pm JST across 28 Japanese syndications affiliated with MBS and TBS. As announced by Viz Media on May 28, 2023, Netflix and Hulu will simultaneously release Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1, exclusively for fans worldwide at 5 am EDT.

Muse Communication licensed the anime for Southeast Asia and will be streaming the latest episode on its official Muse Asia YouTube channel. Below are the release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1, for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 9, 1 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 9, 3 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 9, 4 am

British Summer Time: Friday, July 9, 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 9, 1:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 9, 10 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, July 9, 5:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, July 9, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, July 9, 5 am

About the anime

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows 24-year-old Akira Tendou, an optimistic guy with big dreams and hopes for the future. During his third year, he joined the Black Company, where he eventually got mentally and physically exhausted by mundane working hours and work pressure.

Life takes a drastic turn for Akira after he learns that he doesn’t have to go to his boring job anymore, and the reason is a zombie outbreak that suddenly breaks out in the city and is gradually taking over the world. Although Akira doesn’t have to deal with things that are boring to him, he has to survive the pandemic to fulfill his list of "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie."

Kazuki Kawagoe, known for directing Komi Can’t Communicate, will helm Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead with Hanako Ueda at BUG FILMS Studio. Hiroshi Seko is supervising the scripts. Kii Tanaka is responsible for the character designs in the anime, while Makoto Miyazaki will provide designs for the zombies.

KANA-BOON will provide the opening theme song, Song of the Dead, while Shiyui will sing the ending theme song, Happiness of the Dead. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 will have a world premiere on July 1, 2023, at 12:30 pm EDT, at Anime Expo Los Angeles.

