Muse communications to stream Edens Zero season 2 following the licensing controversy

On April 2, 2023, the highly anticipated Edens Zero season 2 premiered with the first episode in Japan. Many fans were unaware of Eden Zero season 2, but those who knew could not catch the premiere since season 2 had faced some licensing complications.

Until recently, the anime was only available in Spain and France. But fans in other countries will soon be able to see it. According to a recent report, Edens Zero season 2 will now be available to anime fans in other countries as well. This is not the first time something like this has happened; several anime have encountered similar situations when there was a licensing issue.

Muse will soon release Edens Zero season 2 outside of Japan

On April 6, 2023, it was reported that Muse Communications would be streaming the highly anticipated Edens Zero season 2. This comes after the licensing controversy that happened recently.

Muse Communications Co., Ltd., or simply Muse, is a Taiwanese distributor and licensor specializing in anime distribution. Based in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District, the firm also distributes Asian and European films in Taiwan.

The timing for season 2 has not yet been revealed, although it is believed to be revealed soon. Muse controls the rights to several well-known anime and Tokusatsu franchises, including Attack on Titan, Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One-Punch Man, Spy x Family, and others.

The licensing controversy began when, on March 31, 2023, it was revealed by the World Screen publication's TVKids news website that France's Mediatoon Distribution had secured international distribution rights for the television anime titled Edens Zero season 2.

In France, Mediatoon has previously released many anime programs in French, including Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, and others.

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean

#EDENSZERO Great to see the start of Edens Zero season 2 today as well, I just know Belial Gore arc is gonna be wild in this Great to see the start of Edens Zero season 2 today as well, I just know Belial Gore arc is gonna be wild in this 🔥#EDENSZERO https://t.co/jnxT7xgZiw

Nevertheless, Mediatoon further sublicensed Edens Zero season 2 to a Spanish company, making it accessible only in Spain and France. While it is unknown why Netflix did not obtain the second season's licensing rights, it is conceivable that Netflix lost the auction to Mediatoon.

As soon as the news reached fans, they filled social media with delight since some fans of the series had previously resorted to means like pirating it from unauthorized sources to view the anime's second season.

Now that it has been announced that Muse will deliver season 2, supporters may breathe a sigh of relief. However, it may be noted that there are still several Asian nations where Mediatoon retains its rights.

Chromafire @chromat1cfire



Muse has acquired license for Edens Zero!!!



Legal streaming coming to me in Asia with English subs 🤩 Oh my god oh my god oh my god!!!Muse has acquired license for Edens Zero!!!Legal streaming coming to me in Asia with English subs Oh my god oh my god oh my god!!!Muse has acquired license for Edens Zero!!!Legal streaming coming to me in Asia with English subs 😭🙏🤩 https://t.co/8mpaIvck8A

The second episode of season two of Edens Zero is slated to release on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 12:55 pm JST.

Stay tuned for more Edens Zero and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes