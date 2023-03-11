Is Hunter x Hunter an overrated anime show?

Since its first publication in 1998, Yoshihiro Togashi's Japanese manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter has amassed a sizable fan base. The show chronicles the struggles of a young boy named Gon Freecss. The series has a reputation as one of the most adored anime and manga series of all time because of its rich characters, captivating plots, and masterfully created worlds.

Gon, a little child who thought his father had died, discovers that he is still alive and well at the start of Hunter x Hunter. The protagonist then makes his way through a perilous world populated by magical beings and formidable foes in order to emulate his father, who is a legendary hunter.

Despite the series' widespread popularity and positive reviews, several people think it is overrated. As such, this article will look into some of those accusations that viewers usually throw at Hunter x Hunter.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

The inconsistency in animation is one of the reasons why Hunter x Hunter is called an overrated series

Slow-paced show

Reisquin @Reisquin_ Hunter x Hunter is overrated. Hunter x Hunter is overrated. https://t.co/uKHrYCTD5O

The fact that Hunter x Hunter moves slowly at times and can be unnecessarily complicated is one of the main accusations against the series. The show frequently spends several episodes or even entire arcs concentrating on one particular aspect of the tale, which can give the impression that the plot is going slowly.

Besides being accused of having a complex plotline, the show has also come under fire for introducing too many new characters and ideas without adequately elaborating on them.

Similar to the other anime shows

Gon (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter is frequently criticized for being similar to other popular anime and manga series. A few fans claim that the show lacks originality and innovation because it largely pulls from other well-known shonen series such as Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball. This can give the impression that the series is rehashing themes and ideas that have already been covered in other shonen shows.

Inconsistent animation

Chracters of Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

One of the main accusations about the show's animation quality has been its inconsistency. The animation in the show is occasionally considered incredible, featuring minute details and flowing movements that bring the characters and settings to life. Richly detailed backgrounds frequently give the action a crucial perspective, and the character designs are equally distinctive and memorable.

However, the animation can also be unpleasant and erratic, particularly during combat scenes. When the motion seems clumsy and rigid, it can be challenging to follow what is going on screen. For viewers who want to fully immerse themselves in the environment and action of the show, this might be irritating. Some of the special effects may also appear stale, which could ruin the experience of watching.

Conclusion

moscato @sillymoscato I would just like to say that Hunter X Hunter is the best anime ever! I would just like to say that Hunter X Hunter is the best anime ever! https://t.co/5LKSa5FiPQ

Despite these concerns, many people contend that Hunter x Hunter is not overrated and that it is deserving of its position among the greatest shonen anime and manga series ever made.

Characters in the series are renowned for being intricate and well-developed, and many of them experience major growth and development throughout the course of the narrative. The show also thoughtfully examines concepts like friendship, betrayal, and the nature of power.

Although the series has several drawbacks, such as slow pacing and complicated plotlines, it also has many advantages, such as compelling themes and well-developed characters. Nonetheless, it is safe to assume that the debate on whether or not Hunter x Hunter is overrated is not likely to be settled any time soon.

