Kodansha's controversial decision makes streaming Edens Zero nearly impossible for fans

While Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero has already made its big comeback with the second season, fans were unaware that the anime had even premiered. Season 1 was released on Netflix, following which fans expected the same for the second season. However, that was not the case.

Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero follows the story of Shiki Granbell, an Ether user, who along with his new friends, Rebecca and Happy, sets off on his journey to search for Mother, the wish-granting goddess of the cosmos. During their journey, the trio make new friends and have them join their crew.

Edens Zero currently unavailable to fans from countries other than France and Spain

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews The whole Edens Zero Anime streaming rights situation is a BIG YIKES The whole Edens Zero Anime streaming rights situation is a BIG YIKES https://t.co/LKL5Wrs5kv

As per The World Screen publication's TVKids news website, Kodansha sold the worldwide distribution rights for Edens Zero season 2 anime to France's Mediatoon Distribution.

For now, it seems like Mediatoon has also sublicensed the anime to a Spanish company. However, the entire situation has effectively made the Edens Zero season 2 anime inaccessible to people from countries other than France and Spain.

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews @BrandonJamesS18 Kodansha sold the rights to a company in France and nobody is allowed to stream it @BrandonJamesS18 Kodansha sold the rights to a company in France and nobody is allowed to stream it

While it hasn't been revealed why Netflix did not renew their license for the second season, it can only be presumed that they lost the bidding war to Mediatoon, or the executives of Netflix decided not to, based on the anime's performance on the platform.

Now, the only way for the majority of fans of the anime to watch the second season legally would be if Mediatoon Distribution decides to sublicense the anime to an English streaming platform.

GarupaKyojin CR: Tokyo Ghoul @GarupaNoKyojin



The drop in number of members between season 2 and season 1 on MAL is horrendous @ChibiReviews It's so bad that I didn't know episode 1 is already out until yesterday.The drop in number of members between season 2 and season 1 on MAL is horrendous @ChibiReviews It's so bad that I didn't know episode 1 is already out until yesterday.The drop in number of members between season 2 and season 1 on MAL is horrendous

The situation was so bad that many fans were unaware that the second season had started airing. It also caused the number of members for the anime on MyAnimeList to decrease a lot compared to the first season.

Previously, Kodansha had made a similar decision in the case of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, as they sold the worldwide distribution rights for the anime to Disney+.

This caused the hype around the anime to die down. However, back then, Kodansha had revealed their intention to partner with Disney to stream more anime to their platform Disney+. Thus, fans did expect Edens Zero season 2 to be made available on the platform, but evidently, that did not happen.

Mac Hodgdon @MacHodgdon @ChibiReviews Told you man it’s truly horrible. This is worse than the whole Bleach situation I think @ChibiReviews Told you man it’s truly horrible. This is worse than the whole Bleach situation I think

A similar situation had arisen in the past due to a decision made by VIZ Media, as the company decided to sell the worldwide distribution rights of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Disney.

However, that situation was much better considering that Disney+ provided simulcasts for the anime. In addition, the anime was also sublicensed to Ani-One Asia and Netflix in several countries. However, that's not the case for Edens Zero.

With a situation so messed up, fans will definitely try different methods to watch the anime as their only viable method, for now, would be to pirate the anime through illegitimate sources.

As evident from fans' tweets, it seems like they are set to do the same unless Mediatoon Distribution or Kodansha announces their decision to sublicense the anime to an English streaming platform.

Hopefully, an update on the same will soon be released by one of the two companies as several fans wait patiently to watch the season premiere of Edens Zero season 2.

Poll : 0 votes