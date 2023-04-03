Will there be an Edens Zero season 3? Explained

After a long wait, the sci-fi adventure series Edens Zero finally released its highly anticipated season 2 yesterday.

So far, the series has only been released in Japan, but international viewers are now eagerly waiting for it to arrive worldwide. The first season of the series was very popular, thanks to its unique plot and interesting characters.

The fanbase's appetite for the series is insatiable, and many wonder if the two seasons will be enough to quench their thirst for the adventures of Shiki and his friends. This article will delve into the possibilities of a third season of Edens Zero, examining the factors that might determine its fate.

What are the chances of Edens Zero having a third season?

#EDENSZERO Great to see the start of Edens Zero season 2 today as well, I just know Belial Gore arc is gonna be wild in this Great to see the start of Edens Zero season 2 today as well, I just know Belial Gore arc is gonna be wild in this 🔥#EDENSZERO https://t.co/jnxT7xgZiw

The anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima’s manga with the same name is still an ongoing series. So far, the manga has published 233 chapters, providing ample material for an anime adaptation.

The first season covered approximately 68 chapters from the manga, spanning 25 episodes. It is expected that the second season may cover a similar number of chapters, possibly up to chapter 138. The second season will start with the Belial Gore Arc from volume 9, chapter 69, of the manga.

Given that the manga of the series is still ongoing, there will likely be even more chapters published by the time the second season concludes. This provides a strong case for the third season of the series, as there will be ample source material to continue the anime adaptation. The show's popularity and the loyalty of its fans also make it a good choice for an extension.

The first season of Edens Zero premiered on April 11, 2021, under the direction of Yuji Suzuki and the production of J.C. Staff. The season ended later, in October 2021. It was listed as being exclusive to Netflix. The success of the show can be traced to its interesting plot, characters that people can relate to, and the creative vision of the show's creator, Hiro Mashima.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2?

KuzosKingdom @KuzoOfficial If people are still Sleeping on #EDENSZERO after the Episode we just had You're braindead If people are still Sleeping on #EDENSZERO after the Episode we just had You're braindead https://t.co/ugDy2ov2zF

In the recently released second season of the series, fans can expect to witness Shiki and his team face their most significant battle yet against Drakken Joe and other powerful adversaries. Drakken Joe, the primary antagonist who first emerged in the debut season, is anticipated to partake in intense combat in the upcoming episodes.

The new arc is rumored to showcase the largest conflict the characters have ever encountered, promising thrilling action and dramatic tension. As the narrative of Mashima's second season unfolds, viewers will likely be introduced to various new characters and worlds, further expanding the show's universe.

Final thoughts

Tuxedo Charles 🌹 @cedwards0527 The season 2 premiere of Edens Zero was good! It was nice finally seeing the gang back together and begin their next adventure, which I can guarantee you is gonna be a treacherous one! Overall, 9/10! #EdensZero The season 2 premiere of Edens Zero was good! It was nice finally seeing the gang back together and begin their next adventure, which I can guarantee you is gonna be a treacherous one! Overall, 9/10! #EdensZero https://t.co/SOQ7dOu5no

As long as Edens Zero keeps people interested, there's no doubt that its popularity will help make a third season possible. With an ongoing manga series providing a wealth of source material, the future of Edens Zero looks promising.

Fans can look forward to more exhilarating adventures, intense battles, and the introduction of new characters and worlds as the story progresses. While there is no official confirmation of a third season yet, the evidence suggests that the chances are high for Edens Zero to continue thrilling viewers well into the future.

