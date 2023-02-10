EDENS ZERO announces debut with Shiki Granbell promo video

EDENS ZERO is finally being renewed for a second season, which has been confirmed to start airing in Japan. It will continue the story of Shiki Granbell, Rebecca, and Happy The Cat. Through the promo video, it was confirmed that the anime will debut in spring 2023. However, the date might fluctuate due to the death of the first season's director.

The sci-fi fantasy series created by Hiro Mashima gained enormous popularity after J.C. Staff, one of Japan's most recognized animation production companies, animated it. In October 2021, the anime's first season was concluded.

Fans have been anticipating a second season since then, which will officially begin the Belial Gore Arc from volume 9, chapter 69 of the original manga series.

EDENS ZERO: Latest promotional video came with confirmation of the anime's second installment

Release date

EDENS ZERO season 2 is set to premiere in April 2023, making it a part of the spring 2023 anime line-up. This was revealed with the release of a promotional video on February 8, 2023.

Remembering the first key visual from the official Twitter account of EDENS ZERO on August 17, 2022, which featured all the focus characters along with their spaceships, this time the promotional video got fans into further adventure of Shiki Granbell.

The unexpected death of Yuji Suzuki

Shikie, Rebecca, and Happy (Image via JC Staff )

Yuji Suzuki, the director of EDENS ZERO season 1, the man behind such a masterpiece, unfortunately passed away before the final episode of the first season aired. On September 9, 2022, the anime's official website announced the heart wrenching news:

"It is with regret that we have to report this to all the fans and people who have been supporting Mr. Yuji Suzuki, the director of the animation 'EDENS ZERO' passed away on September 9, 2021 at a hospital in Tokyo. The news of his death came so suddenly that all the staff and people who have worked together to create this work are still in disbelief and in deep sorrow. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Director Suzuki for his great efforts in the animation 'EDENS ZERO'. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

For this unfortunate reason, the studio postponed the release of the second season, which was initially supposed to premiere in the first month of 2023.

J.C. Staff took Toshinori Watanabe as the new director of the series. The new season will arrive with a new taste, and hopefully fans are going to like it too.

What to expect

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "EDENS ZERO" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for 2023. "EDENS ZERO" Season 2 - Official Anime Teaser Visual!The anime is scheduled for 2023. https://t.co/vc86Mb1InU

The first season of EDENS ZERO ended with the 25th episode. Shiki was able to conclude his combat with Kurenai Dragoon and brought the latter to her daughter Homura for a long overdue conversation.

Homura expressed gratitude to Valkyrie for constantly being by her side, demonstrating that even machines can grow a heart. The group mourned the loss of a comrade-in-arms, but the voyage is far from done. Now that the crew has been reassembled, they may embark on their journey to the Outer Cosmos in pursuit of Mother.

Shiki Granbell's role

Shiki wants to see a buddy and the planet Granbell first. However, it seems like the demon king Ziggy has been revived. Something is off about him; his personality is absolutely different. His new ambition is to become the dictator of humanity, which may mean that EDENS ZERO's takeoff will be delayed once again.

Poll : 0 votes