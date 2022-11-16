Edens Zero chapter 216: Edens One strikes, Elsie and Justice make peace, and the Chronophage consumes Lendard's time

Edens Zero chapter 216 sees the heroes of Hiro Mashima's space fantasy manga confront their true enemy. Edens Zero chapter 216 sees the heroes of Hiro Mashima's space fantasy manga confront their true foe. Edens Zero chapter 216 is much more relaxed after the intensity of the previous chapter.

The true enemy, Edens One, was revealed in the previous chapter, both literally and figuratively, and the crew of Edens Zero is already engaged in battle with it.

Edens One wields enormous power and has the intelligence to outwit every human and machine, making this chapter highly anticipated by fans.

In Edens Zero chapter 216, Edens Zero escapes Edens One, while Elsie and Justice decide not to escape the Chronophage

The goal of Edens One

Mother (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 216 begins with Shiki being shocked that Edens One was controlling his grandpa Ziggy. Hermit tells him that the AI of Edens One was opposed to what Ziggy's goals were. Instead, the AI found its own purpose after becoming sentient: it wants to destroy Mother and erase all of humankind.

Edens One launches an attack on Edens Zero

Edens One hits Edens Zero with a blast (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

The crew panics as Edens One prepares to attack, whereas Edens Zero is in no situation to fight. Edens Zero is attempting an emergency escape into space when Edens One's blast hits it, piercing its protective shield.

The weapon that Edens One uses is revealed to be one-of-a-kind, and not even found on Edens Zero.

Elsie's past

Elsie (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Meanwhile, in Edens Zero chapter 216, Elsie tells Justice that she always knew Acnoella was her mother, even though she did not know where she was or that she was using Möbius to create dragons. She informs him that she had heard Acnoella had abandoned her human form after the war and become a machine. She was only interested in power and money, but she pretended to be a caring mother as well. This is why Elsie does not regard her as her mother.

Elsie explains that Möbius was the reason for the war, and her political marriage with Justice was arranged. It was done so that the Lendard Royal Family could transfer their weapons and take over the entire Kaede Cosmos. She had leaked her kingdom's secrets to stop her parents, which resulted in the war.

Elsie and Justice unite

Rebecca and Justice (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

In Edens Zero chapter 216, Elsie apologizes to Justice for the war and the deaths that occurred as a result of it. Justice also apologizes to Elsie after realizing that she was young and helpless and that his anger was unjustified. They realize they have been fighting for nothing. Justice decides that his nickname is meaningless and that he does not want to arrest Elsie. He also does not believe Homura murdered Creed.

They decide not to leave the planet in order to avoid Chronophage. Instead, they will stay back and make up for the time they spent fighting.

Chronophage eats Lendard's time

Xiaomei (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Shiki and Rebecca watch as the Chronophage consumes planet Lendard's time, while Connor expends all of Edens Zero's remaining energy to travel away from Edens One.

The ruins of the kingdom begin to be restored, and Rebecca and Justice, now James, grow younger and rectify their childhood mistake of not reciprocating each other's love.

In the final pages of Edens Zero chapter 216, the fortune teller and narrator, Xiaomei, informs readers that the chronophage devoured two hundred and sixty years of the planet's time. She also announces that the story is heading towards the final battle.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Edens One (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

The previous chapter was full of surprising twists: it was revealed that the Chronophage was on its way to Lendard and that Edens One was Shiki and his crew's true enemy.

Shiki was told by Hermit that Edens One, Ziggy's ship that was buried in Lendard, had become sentient. Rebecca, on the other hand, denied changing the course of the Chronophage, despite the fact that readers are aware that she did so unconsciously or under the control of someone else in a previous chapter.

Shiki also obtained Nero's power to create wormholes from Ziggy in Edens Zero chapter 215.

After successfully escaping Edens One in Edens Zero chapter 216, the crew of Edens Zero must figure out how to outmatch their adversary. It's a big deal because Edens One is both stronger and smarter. Fans will have to wait and see which path Mashima takes the story in.

