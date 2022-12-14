Edens Zero chapter 220: Rachel gives instructions, the Shiki and his friends make their decision, and the journey to Universe Zero begins

In Edens Zero chapter 220, released on December 14 in Japan, the crew considers their immediate next move, in which they must decide whether or not to embark on a journey that has been thrust upon them. This includes returning to the original world and saving Mother.

Following the sheer delight of Rebecca's family reunion in the previous chapter, fans witnessed Rachael deliver some disturbing information about the Edens Zero universe. After a couple of weeks of recuperating from the adventures at Lendard, fans will see things pick up again in this chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Shiki and his friends make up their minds to travel to Universe Zero in Edens Zero chapter 220

Rachel's guidance

Rebecca and Happy as seen in Edens Zero chapter 220 (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 220 begins with a flashback scene in which Rachel first informs Connor that they will be meeting her in Universe Zero soon, and then she assures Rebecca that because she is a member of the Sainfire clan, she can still keep an eye on her even when she is in another Universe.

Next, Rachel warns the Edens Zero crew that as Universe Zero is a world of possibilities, things may or may not turn out the way they expect. Whatever happens in that world will affect others to the point of overwriting people's memories. Whatever happens in that world will determine the absolute truth.

Edens Zero crew make up their mind

Shiki as seen in Edens Zero chapter 220 (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

There are reservations among the crew about the journey. First and foremost, it is an entirely new world. Following that, in Universe Zero, Rebecca will lose her time-related abilities, implying that their actions will have unalterable consequences. When Happy asks, Rebecca firmly states they must go there.

If Mother is gone, humanity as a whole will vanish. Although machines will survive, according to Ziggy's story, they will also die twenty thousand years in the future. So, as Hermit puts it, they must try to save Mother to save both humans and machines.

Problems and solutions

Future Rebecca's B-cube as seen in Edens Zero chapter 220 (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Once the decision to go to Universe Zero has been made, the Edens Zero crew compiles a list of problems. The obvious issue is Edens One, the sentient ship that wishes to kill Mother. Then there is the mystery of Clown and the other Dark Stars' pasts. However, the biggest problem is figuring out how to get to Universe Zero.

In Edens Zero chapter 220, Hermit brings everyone to the ship's Etherion. It is Future Rebecca's B-cube, which is stored in a giant crystal. Hermit explains that the object is imbued with leaper powers collected from Future Rebecca after she died. This may allow them to travel to another Universe.

A young Shiki as seen in Edens Zero chapter 220 (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

To the crew's surprise, the Etherion is unlocked, and Edens Zero begins its journey to Universe Zero. The suddenness causes everyone to panic. Shiki, however, asks them to calm down. When Hermit expresses concern that they might be separated, Shiki responds optimistically that they will find each other because they are one big family.

The chapter concludes with a shooting star in the sky, which could be the Edens Zero ship, and a young Shiki gazing at it. This might imply that they have arrived at a different time period in Universe Zero.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Rachel (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 219 begins with scenes in which Connor and Rachel attempt to include Rebecca in bonding activities. Rebecca feels guilty at first because only her parents are still alive. However, her crewmates assure her that it does not bother them.

The crew then learns of Rachel's decision to return to her home planet, where survivors are concerned for her safety. She also informs everyone that Mother is dying and that they must travel to Universe Zero to save her. Her death will be the end of all humankind.

