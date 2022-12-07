Edens Zero chapter 219: Rebecca feels guilty, Rachel shares information about Mother, and the Edens Zero crew prepares to travel to Universe Zero

In Edens Zero chapter 219, after the end of the Edens Zero crew's adventures on planet Lendard, Hiro Mashima moves the story forward to a new goal. Shiki and his friends are currently stationed in the Sakura cosmos, weighing their recent gains and losses.

This chapter continues where the previous one left off by sharing some Mother-related lore. It provides readers with a welcome break before the next set of adventures begins.

The previous chapter focused on Rebecca, Connor, and Rachel's family reunion, which provided a sweet moment after all of the losses and deaths.

Edens Zero chapter 219 assigns a new goal to the Edens Zero crew

Rebecca spends time with her family

Edens Zero chapter 219 begins with a collection of scenes from Rebecca's family reunion. Connor and Rachel make an effort to include her in bonding activities such as video games. Rebecca, on the other hand, feels bad about being the only one with parents, so she asks them to be sensitive to the feelings of others.

However, Weisz, Homura, Shiki, and others are positive about the situation and assure Rebecca not to be concerned. This results in some lighthearted banter between Rachel and the crew.

Rachel's decision to leave

In Edens Zero chapter 219, Hermit and others ask Rachel what she plans to do, to which she replies that she wants to visit her home on planet Miltz. Although Ziggy had destroyed the place, there are some survivors who will undoubtedly be concerned about her.

Everyone is perplexed by her decision, because she has finally found an opportunity to be with her family after eighteen years. Rachel reassures everyone that it is only temporary and that they can meet again whenever they want. She continues by saying that the reunion will be even more magical in the other world.

The end of the world

In Edens Zero chapter 219, Rachel informs everyone that they will be traveling to a different world, Universe Zero. This is due to the fact that Mother is dying, and her death would mean the end of all human life, as a part of her flows through everyone.

Rachel is aware of this because the Church of Saintfire has placed its faith in Mother, though she is unaware of why the great maternal being is getting weak. Except for Universe Zero, the world of possibilities, her death applies to all worlds. In Edens Zero chapter 219, Hermit also reveals that she had learned the same thing from Ziggy. Rachel wants everyone to try to save Mother.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Rachel had remained conscious in the previous chapter, and both Rebecca and Connor went to her, demanding answers, specifically as to why she had abandoned them. Rebecca, who initially appeared puzzled and agitated, explained that she is from the Church of Saintfire in Miltz, Yukino Cosmos. She left her home at a young age and traveled to Aoi Cosmos, where she met Connor.

She then revealed that a fanatical faction of the Church found her and took her away. They also killed Connor and later pursued Rebecca. As a result, Rachel had to keep going back in time in order to find a world where they remained alive.

