Edens Zero manga enters final arc as 2023 begins

It was announced on Wednesday, December 28, that Hiro Mashima’s Edens Zero manga has entered its final arc. The news was revealed in the combined fourth and fifth 2023 issues of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Aside from Edens Zero, Mashima is best known for being the author and illustrator behind Fairy Tail, one of the most popular and well-known anime and manga series. Fairy Tail was serialized from August 2006 to June 2017, with Mashima’s current series beginning its serialization 1 year later, in June 2018.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news on Edens Zero.

Announcement of Edens Zero entering final arc may hint at fans receiving last work of Mashima’s in manga industry

Ryoto 💙✨ @ryoto_zero1 @awsomeboy360 @Anime Buddy, Edens Zero has 221 chapters and 24 released volumes, it’s been going since 2018 lol, every new gen is ending soon lol @awsomeboy360 @Anime Buddy, Edens Zero has 221 chapters and 24 released volumes, it’s been going since 2018 lol, every new gen is ending soon lol

After over four years of serialization, Edens Zero is set to enter its final arc as it approaches its 222nd chapter and 25th compilation volume. While the anime series will continue, with a second season set to premiere in April 2023, fans of the manga are heartbroken to learn that the series is coming to an end.

The story follows protagonist Shiki, a young boy who has lived his entire life in the Granbell Kingdom (an abandoned amusement park) amongst various machines. However, a girl named Rebecca and her cat companion Happy one day appear at the park’s front gates, giving Granbell the first human contact it has had in one hundred years.

As Shiki stumbles his way into a friendship with Rebecca and Happy, his former mechanical companions take the opportunity to incite a robotic rebellion. With this, Granbell becomes too dangerous for Shiki to stay in, forcing him to join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and begin exploring the unending universe, making as many friends as possible along the way.

Bene @Ganedikt



Love the perfect callback to the beginning of Back to the beginning and the start of something new.Love the perfect callback to the beginning of #EdensZero with the beginning of its final arc. Absolutely loved the series so far. Now I only hope it sticks the landing. Back to the beginning and the start of something new.Love the perfect callback to the beginning of #EdensZero with the beginning of its final arc. Absolutely loved the series so far. Now I only hope it sticks the landing. https://t.co/BSW4K2ods8

The anime’s first season premiered in April 2021, running for 25 episodes and being regarded as a feel-good, can’t-miss smash hit of the season. August 2021 saw the series premiere internationally on Netflix, broadening the series' audience and increasing its popularity as a result.

Many manga readers call Edens Zero a truly unique story and experience, considering it one of the best manga currently being serialized. With Fairy Tail being somewhat controversial, those readers who are fans of Mashima’s works, in general, are certainly happy to see his latest series being received and discussed in a much more positive manner.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes