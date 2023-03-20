Edens Zero season 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The hype for Edens Zero season 2 is at an all-time high, with its release date set for April 1, 2023. A new trailer was recently dropped, informing anime-only viewers of what to expect from the new adventures of Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy. Takanori Nishikawa is set to perform the opening theme song, Never say Never.

Edens Zero is a space-set, science-fiction anime series based on Hiro Mashima's popular manga Edens Zero. Produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, Edens Zero began airing in April of 2021, with the climactic ending inevitably setting up a future storyline.

Original voice actors return as cast in new season of Edens Zero

Release details

Edens Zero season 2 will premiere on April 1, 2023, at 00:55 JST. The show may not be available to audiences outside of Japan until August 2023. This would be consistent with the fantasy series' first season, which would have its Western audience debut on Netflix four months after its Japanese premiere in April 2021.

With all the voice actors coming back for more, the Edens Zero season 2 cast will remain the same as it was for season 1. Mikako Komatsu will reprise her role as Rebecca Bluegarden, while Takuma Terashima will play the lead character of Shiki, and Rie Kugimiya will voice Happy the Cat.

There is a significant probability that Edens Zero season 2 will air on Disney Plus rather than on Netflix, where the show's first season was accessible to viewers in the US and the UK.

This is due to a new, long-term relationship that was established at the end of 2022 between the Walt Disney Corporation and the Japanese publishing company Kodansha.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2

Viewers will see Shiki and his crew engage in their largest battle yet with Drakken Joe and other formidable foes in the upcoming season. The main antagonist, Drakken Joe, who appeared in the first season, will probably engage in combat in the upcoming episodes.

The new arc will reportedly be the biggest battle the cast has ever engaged in, so viewers can anticipate intense action and high-stakes drama. The second season of Mashima's story will likely see the introduction of several additional individuals and worlds as the program widens its scope.

The story will start adapting from chapter 69 of this manga, which already has 221 chapters.

A brief recap of Edens Zero season 1

The first season chronicled the exploits of Shiki Granbell, a young boy who has spent his whole life on the desolate planet Granbell, living among robots. Rebecca is a "B-Cuber," a form of social media celebrity who publishes videos online, and Shiki befriends her.

Along with her cat companion, she sets off on a voyage across the galaxy, discovering new planets, getting to know new people, and dealing with countless obstacles. After defeating the Rogue Out group and its leader, Sibir, the crew of the Edens Zero starship left the planet Norma at the end of the first season.

The protagonist, in true shonen fashion, declared his overachieving dream, intending to explore space and meet new people as the group travels across space in the film's concluding scene.

The fate of the series was in doubt after director Yuji Suzuki passed away before the final episode of the first season aired. However, fans were delighted after it was revealed that the anime would return for a second season.

Fans of Fairy Tail and Rave Master will like the storyline of this new anime as they'd be familiar with Mashima's storytelling style and character design.

