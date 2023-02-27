How to watch Fairy Tail in order, fillers to avoid, and more

For first-time anime viewers, Fairy Tail remains one of the easiest series to get into, given it has an easy-to-follow storyline, epic battles, likable characters, and unique world-building. However, like any other shonen series, its filler arcs and anime-only content might interrupt a viewer's enjoyment of the story.

The story follows the Celestial wizard Lucy Heartfilia as a newcomer in the infamous Fairy Tail wizarding guild. She is joined by Dragon Slayer Natsu Dragneel and their flying blue cat companion, Happy, as they set off on adventures together. However, as an ancient prophecy unfolds in the background, they come face-to-face with rival guilds, demons, and vengeful time-travelers who threaten to change the future of magic forever.

Especially with the upcoming anime release of the sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, new viewers might be wondering the best possible way to catch up to the series. For an optimum immersive experience in the world of dragons, demons, and wizards, this list will discuss the correct order to watch the anime, filler arcs to avoid, and so on.

Viewers can watch Fairy Tail in chronological order and still avoid fillers

Hiro Mashima's famous manga began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from August 2006 to July 2017. The manga was adapted into an anime series in 2009 by Satelight Inc before it shifted studios. Consequently, the second and third seasons were aired in 2014 and 2018 by Studio Bridge, respectively.

An upcoming anime adaptation of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, based on Mashima's sequel manga of the same name, has been announced. The series follows Natsu, Lucy, and other fan-favorite characters on a quest that few have returned from. Hence, it is recommended that viewers watch the anime in the order that it has been released, namely:

Series 1 (2009): Episodes 1-175, covering arcs Macao, Daybreak, Eisenwald, Sub-zero Emperor Lyon, Phantom Lord, Loke, Tower of Heaven, The Battle of Fairy Tail, Oracion Seis, Daphne, Edolas, Tenrou island, X791, Key of the Starry Sky, and Grand Magic Games

Series 2 (2014): Episodes 176-277 covering arcs Grand Magic Games, Eclipse Celestial Spirits, Sun Village, and Tartaros.

Series 3/ final season (2018): 278-328 covering the Avatar and Alvarez Empire arcs

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

How to watch the show with the OVAs and films

The prequel manga Fairy Tail: Zero (shown by means of a flashback from episodes 266-275 in the anime), nine OVAs, and two feature films can be avoided without many deterrents to the main plot. Yet, an alternative list of episodes, interspersed with OVAs, and films has been compiled so that that the progression of the narrative feels natural.

Episodes 1-68

OVA 1: Welcome to Fairy Hills

OVA 2: Fairy Academy

OVA 3: Memory Days

Episodes 69-124

Movie 1: Phoenix Priestess

Episodes 125-150

OVA 6: Fairy Tail x Rave (A crossover episode featuring characters from Mashima's other manga Rave Master)

Episodes 151-154

OVA 4: Fairies’ Training Camp

Episodes 155-170

OVA 5: The Exciting Ryuzetsu Land

Episodes 171-175

Episodes 176-203

OVA 7: Fairies’ Penalty Game

Episodes 204-233

OVA 8: Natsu vs. Mavis

Episodes 234-277

Episodes 278-283

Movie 2: Dragon Cry

Finale: Episodes 284-328

OVA 9: Fairies’ Christmas

However, this list does not consider the fillers that do not follow the canonical narrative and might impede readers from enjoying the story fully. As such, while episodes 9, 19, 49-50, 69-75, 125-150, 202-226, and 268 can be avoided because of their filler content, episodes 20, 151, 201, 255, 260, 270, 312 are necessary viewing as they consist of both filler episodes mixed with canonical stories.

Though it is recommended that viewers try certain filler episodes, as they are not necessarily canon but enhance the understanding of a particular character or offer a new point of view. In fact, filler episodes 19, 74, 202, 220, and 225 might even prove to be as good as some of the main storyline content if a viewer gives them a shot!

Viewers can watch Fairy Tail on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Funimation.

