The characters in Fairy Tail's magical realm join guilds, gain fame, and participate in tournaments. They also sometimes collude to upset the world's delicate equilibrium.

Several of the most talented wizards in this universe are women. For this ranking, we're going to rank the ten best female characters most befitting of the "waifu" moniker in Fairy Tail.

10 beloved Fairy Tail waifus, ranked

10) Virgo

Virgo can be considered a masochist considering how she constantly asks for punishments for her actions, both good and good. This is particularly ironic since she is the Maiden. She has a rigid, chaste gait and is devoted to her mistress, even going so far as to alter her look to suit their needs. She likes to refer to Lucy as "Princess." Virgo will make for a cute companion, which makes her a good waifu choice among her admirers.

9) Irene

Irene Belserion easily captivates the audience with her antics despite being an antagonist. As Erza Scarlet's mother and the developer of the Dragon Slayer spell, she was a perfect match for her role as a legendary mage and Zeref's fiercest disciple.

Elegant and beautiful, she wears an enormous witch hat over her luscious red locks. Those who seek a villainous waifu will appreciate her, but they should remember the atrocities committed by her and the likelihood of her becoming a vicious foe.

8) Corona

Flare has an odd smile on her face, making it seem as if she's oblivious to what's going on around her. She acts in a taunting manner, alluding to Lucy as "Blondie" and mischievously reiterating such monikers multiple times. Later, during the struggle between the Mages, her vicious side is on show. Her, which was a gift from the Eternal Flame, is referred to as 'sunset red.' Flare becomes irate when someone damages her hair, and it brings out her sadism.

Despite her early portrayal as a cold-blooded killer who won't hesitate to use any means necessary to achieve her goals, she eventually undergoes a transformation that will leave you feeling appreciative.

7) Sorano

With her angelic face and haughty demeanor, Sorano is popular among wooers. A gentle person in her early years, Sorano stood up for her younger sister Yukino even while their parents chastised and humiliated her.

When Sorano was kidnapped by Zeref's disciples and given a pseudonym, she became vicious, sadistic, and harsh. She developed a penchant for playing with her adversaries. She didn't treat her Spirits with much respect and didn't consider them to be living entities. Lucy Heartfilia's concern for her spirits disgusted her. Despite her desire to be an angel, she did not suppress her real behavior.

6) Cana

Fairy Tail's Cana is a fascinating character to watch. Aside from Natsu and Lucy, there are very few characters in the anime who can claim to be as important to the plot as her. She is amiable and playful, making her a fan-favorite.

5) Ultear

Ultear is vicious, manipulative, and ambitious. She holds her mother in low esteem and considers her weak. However, she is calm and caring when it comes to Meredy because of their close bond. For some reason, Ultear believes that Zeref can rescue her from everything that plagues her. The moment she discovers him, she bursts into tears of joy, saying that he was hers and embracing his unconscious body.

4) Juvia

When she initially appeared, Juvia had an expressionless face, making her look more isolated from the rest of the guild. After joining Fairy Tail, she adopted a more upbeat attitude. Because of her obsession with Gray, she sees anybody who has feelings for him as a threat. Meredy's treatment of Gray caused Juvia to change her serene attitude to change and she almost sinned, terrifying both Meredy and Erza. Her undying love for Gray makes her a favorite waifu.

3) Lucy

Lucy, of all the Fairy Tail members, may be the one who has suffered the most hardships. As a young Celestial Mage, she was enchanted by the guild and it This became a home for Lucy after she joined. As a result of their training, she became capable of taking on some of the world's toughest opponents. Her relationship with the guild members, particularly Natsu, is wholesome, and hence she comes third on our list of best waifus.

2) Mirajane

Mirajane Strauss, the Fairy Tail Guild's S-Class Mage, was full of twists and turns. Since she was constantly bringing something fresh to the table for her audience, she was a beloved member of the guild.

Fans of the series were particularly fond of her since she was so nice and kind. She was also a ferocious protector of those she cared about. As one of the most adored characters in Fairy Tail, she will make for a perfect waifu.

1) Erza

Erza Scarlet, or Titania, the Fairy Queen, is the only member of the guild who can control the rowdy conduct of the other members. This is an appropriate title for one of the most influential leaders in ther series. Erza has been a part of several of the finest and greatest combat sequences in the series.

It's no surprise that she's respected by everyone. Fans love her charming persona, which earns her the first spot on our list.

