One Piece: Noland and Kalgara's beautiful story

The friendship between Kalgara and Noland is one of the most touching stories in One Piece. Author Eiichiro Oda put a lot of effort into their backstory, making their connection very life-like, from the way it started to the deep feelings of mutual admiration they developed.

Kalgara and Noland both tragically died without being able to fulfill the promise they made to each other, a hopeless ending that is uncommon in One Piece. Their bond, however, survived, influencing their descendants hundreds of years later.

True One Piece fans will never forget about Kalgara and Mont Blanc Noland

Kalgara and Noland were powerful warriors

Kalgara vs Noland as seen in episode 187 of the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kalgara, the greatest warrior of the Shandia Tribe, and Noland, the fleet captain of the Lvneel Kingdom, were both pretty strong individuals. They once fought each other, showing that they were equally matched.

An exceptional seaman, Mont Blanc Noland led his men on multiple successful expeditions into the Grand Line, even exploring the New World. In comparison, most crews would not return or be completely traumatized by even a single trip.

Noland decapitated the huge Serpent God Kashigami with a single strike. During the Skypiea Arc, Roronoa Zoro and Wyper, despite combining their efforts and being powerful fighters in their own right, weren't able to hurt Nola, a snake as big and strong as Kashigami.

Gorosei are top 1 @5iveElders #ONEPIECE1073

How strong was Noland (Feat 5):



- He fought evenly with Shandia's tribe's greatest warrior, Kalgara; a confirmed observation haki user who was also just as strong enough to kill a giant snake like Nola and Kashigami, the one Nolan had previously killed. How strong was Noland (Feat 5):- He fought evenly with Shandia's tribe's greatest warrior, Kalgara; a confirmed observation haki user who was also just as strong enough to kill a giant snake like Nola and Kashigami, the one Nolan had previously killed. #ONEPIECE1073 How strong was Noland (Feat 5):- He fought evenly with Shandia's tribe's greatest warrior, Kalgara; a confirmed observation haki user who was also just as strong enough to kill a giant snake like Nola and Kashigami, the one Nolan had previously killed. https://t.co/hxZyN7ofe2

Only Enel's El Thor could take Nola down, and it still failed to kill the snake anyway. Another testament to Noland's swordsmanship skills, he was strong enough to easily kill a giant Sea King underwater while noting that such a feat was far from being his full potential.

To the present day, Noland is considered a hero by the dwarves of the Tontatta Tribe, whom he decisively helped in fending off the "bad humans" who were ravaging their homeland.

After being caught in a fissure for several hours, Noland remained conscious and was even able to move slightly away from the gargantuan landmass that was crushing him. This emphasized his endurance and physical strength.

Gorosei are top 1 @5iveElders #ONEPIECE1073

How strong is Noland (Feat 2):



- He was quite a prolific and frequent explorer of the New World; being able to travel to and return unharmed from the New World. We knew that he visited the land of the dwarfs, Green Bit 400 years ago, located north of Dressrosa. How strong is Noland (Feat 2):- He was quite a prolific and frequent explorer of the New World; being able to travel to and return unharmed from the New World. We knew that he visited the land of the dwarfs, Green Bit 400 years ago, located north of Dressrosa. #ONEPIECE1073How strong is Noland (Feat 2):- He was quite a prolific and frequent explorer of the New World; being able to travel to and return unharmed from the New World. We knew that he visited the land of the dwarfs, Green Bit 400 years ago, located north of Dressrosa. https://t.co/omqLVFuFrY

Hailed as a demon, Kalgara was the Shandia Tribe's strongest warrior. Wielding a spear, Kalgara was able to fight on par with Noland in a dramatic clash, implying that he is exactly as strong as the Lvneel swordsman.

A testament to his physical strength, Kalgara could use a giant iron ball on a chain (similar to that used by Monkey D. Garp, although not as big), swinging it easily despite its size.

Kalgara was able to easily kill a giant snake-like Noland and single-handedly crush a crew of Grand Line pirates. He was revealed to be a Haki user, which implies that Noland was able to use Haki as well.

Kalgara and Noland's meeting

Kalgara initially despised Noland (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Four hundred years before One Piece's current narration, Mont Blanc Noland arrived on Jaya, following the sound of a ringing bell. On the island, he found people suffering from the Tree Fever, an illness brought on by diseased trees.

Kalgara, who strongly believed in the traditions of his people, allowed his daughter Mousse to be sacrificed to Kashigami, a giant snake that the Shandians worshiped as a god. By doing so, he believed that the alleged curse that was plaguing their land would stop.

Before Kashigami could eat her, however, Noland killed the snake. Outraged by the profanation, Kalgara started fighting with Noland. When the latter was distracted by Mousse trying to kill herself, Kalgara struck the explorer in the chest.

queen🤍 @bymoonlightea Today. May 21st in the year 1122 (~400 years ago). Kalgara and Noland met for the first time. Today. May 21st in the year 1122 (~400 years ago). Kalgara and Noland met for the first time. https://t.co/Q6J0SrO3yy

Noland was captured by the Shandians, who wanted to kill him for having murdered their alleged god. After claiming that he could cure the village with no need for barbaric human sacrifices, he was given a deadline of sunset to prove it, while his crew was taken hostage.

As such, Noland went into the woods. However, an earthquake hit the island, and a sudden shudder of the earth below him left him trapped. Thinking that this was "God" showing his wrath, Kalgara rushed to find and kill Noland.

Seeing the explorer trapped, Kalgara mocked him. As another giant snake appeared, Kalgara claimed that it was the "child of God" who came to devour Noland as a punishment for killing Kashigami. Noland then explained that he had a cure for the Tree Fever.

Kalgara and Noland in front of Skypiea's Poneglyph, as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

He shouted that the illness was not a curse from God and that, for centuries, people suffered in the absence of a cure for the same disease. Thus, they should not reject a cure that prevents people from dying when many have died in the absence of it.

Moved by this speech, Kalgara killed the "child of God" and helped Noland get free. Later, the entire village was cured of the illness.

Noland and Kalgara laughed and drank together, along with the former's crew and the latter's tribe, marking the beginning of their friendship.

The beautiful friendship

Kalgara and Noland as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kalgara and Noland developed sincere respect for each other. Kalgara's personality and outlook on the world changed after he met Noland. After seeing his Serpent God for what it truly was, just a giant snake, he dismissed all deities.

Kalgara showed Noland and his men Shandora, the city of gold that the Shandians protected. In the ruins of the city, Noland saw the Bell of Shandora and told Kalgara that it was the sacred bell who had let him to the island. He also saw a Poneglyph.

Kalgara and Noland in front of the Golden Bell of Shandora (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The two friends found a young snake, who was revealed to be Kashigami's grandson. Kalgara named it "Nola" in Noland's honor. A further testament to his change of mind, he referred to it as "the giant snake's grandson" instead of "God's grandchild."

At one point, Noland cut down some trees which were sacred to the Shandians. They started acting with hostility again, not knowing that Noland did such a thing because the trees were the source of the disease. Thus, he had to cut them to prevent a future outbreak.

After Mousse told everyone the truth, Kalgara ran to the shore, where the Lvneel ship was already leaving. Kalgara shouted out to Noland to one day return, and the latter promised that he would happily come back someday.

A very sad ending

Kalgara and Noland couldn't fulfill their mutual promise (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

From the day of Noland's departure, Kalgara hoped to see him again and dreamed of visiting his home island. Unfortunately, this never happened. After Noland returned to Lvneel, he told his king about the expedition.

The king, interested in seizing the city of gold, ordered Noland to take him there and insisted on bringing his own soldiers instead of the explorer's crew. However, when they arrived on the island, the city and its people had disappeared. Furious, the king thought Noland had fooled him.

The king sentenced him to death, framing him by having one of his soldiers act as a member of Noland's crew, falsely testifying against him. The population of Lvneel started calling Noland a liar, while the former's crew could only watch helplessly.

Noland was in tears, not in fear for his own life, but because he was wondering what happened to Kalgara, his tribe, and the city of Shandora. Despite being a powerful fighter, Noland just let himself be killed without a fight, as he had his spirit broken by the disappearance of his friend.

Swearing that he was telling the truth, Noland bravely went to his death. In his final moments, he thought of Kalgara. As a final insult to Noland, the folk tales of North Blue started depicting him as a fool and the king of Lvneel as a brave warrior.

⚠️ @KarrarTsar Love how Noland and Kalgara's conclusions are so similar to Roger and Whitebeard.

-1 was executed while claiming something

-the other had a glorious death on the battlefield Love how Noland and Kalgara's conclusions are so similar to Roger and Whitebeard.-1 was executed while claiming something-the other had a glorious death on the battlefield https://t.co/cdOW1HCkY8

Meanwhile, Kalgara was waiting for Noland's return. However, one fateful day, the part of the island where the Shandians were located (which included their village and Shandora) was shot in the air by the Knock Up Stream until it landed in Skypiea, an island located in the sky.

The supreme ruler of Skypiea at the time immediately attacked the Shandians to claim their land as his own. Kalgara started fighting to repel the intruders and died honorably in battle.

Kalgara was most likely weakened by the atmosphere of Skypiea, which he was not used to, as he suddenly found himself struggling to breathe. In his last scene, Kalgara shouted to the Shandians that they must protect the land so that their friend Noland can return to it someday.

Final Thoughts

Noland and Kalgara's bond was sincere and heartfelt (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kalgara and Noland's friendship broke all schemes, creating an apparently impossible bond between different cultures. Unfortunately, Noland was scorned and killed by his own countrymen and never got to know why Kalgara and his land disappeared, while the latter died in battle without knowing the terrible fate of his friend.

Their story was one of the saddest in One Piece. However, Noland's descendant Mont Blanc Cricket believed in his tale about the city of gold, while Kalgara's call to relight the fire of Shandora would later inspire his descendant Wyper.

Kalgara and Noland got a sort of happy ending through Luffy finally ringing the bell. The main protagonist of One Piece sort of achieved their dream, as he brought peace between the Shandians and the Skypieans and proved the existence of Shandora.

Even though only centuries later, Luffy's actions gave a well-deserved closure to Noland and Kalgara. With inherited will being one of One Piece's recurring motives, it would be beautiful if Cricket and Wyper, the descendants of the two great friends, were to recreate the bond after hundreds of years.

Poll : Will Wyper and Montblanc Cricket become great friends like their ancestors? Yes No 0 votes