Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime will premiere in July 2024. This has been confirmed by the anime's official website and X handle via a teaser trailer on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Along with the release window, the cast and staff for the anime have also been announced.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime is based on the manga series of the same name by author Hiro Mashima and illustrator Atsuo Ueda. Notably, the manga is a sequel to Mashima's Fairy Tail series, which explores a new adventure for Natsu and his team. J.C. Staff Studios is producing the upcoming anime.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime debuts in July 2024

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the official team behind the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime shared a teaser PV to confirm the title's July 2024 (Summer 2024) premiere.

According to the video, the anime will be broadcast on six TV Tokyo networks in Japan. An exact release date is expected to be disclosed sooner rather than later.

Besides the release window, the promotional video also showcases a teaser visual comprised of the character visuals for the main characters. The illustration shows Natsu Dragneel, Erza Scarlet, Lucy Heartfilia, Grey Fullbuster, and Wendy Marvell.

As mentioned earlier, the cast and staff for the series have been announced. The voice actors from the original anime will reprise their roles in the upcoming anime in Summer 2024.

In other words, Tetsuya Kakihara will voice Natsu Dragneel, while Aya Hirano will return as Lucy Heartfilia. Rie Kugimiya reprises her role as Happy, while Yuichi Nakamura plays Gray Fullbuster's role.

Other cast members include Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, Satomi Sato as Wendy, and Yui Horie as Charles.

Natsu, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C. Staff Studios)

Shinji Ishihara is listed as the chief director for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime. Interestingly, he contributed to the original anime as the director.

Toshinori Watanabe, renowned for his work in Edens Zero and Tokyo Ghoul: Re, is directing this anime at J.C. Staff Studios.

Atsuhiro Tomioka, who wrote scripts for several episodes of the Fairy Tail anime, returns to supervise the sequel anime's scripts.

Yurika Sako is listed as the character designer, while Shoji Hata is returning as the sound director. Yasuharu Takanashi also reprises his role as the music composer.

Volume 1 cover from the spin-off manga (Image via Hiro Mashima/Atsuo Ueda/Kodansha)

As mentioned earlier, the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime follows the narrative of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's eponymous sequel manga series. Ueda and Mashima-san launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in July 2018.

16 volumes have been published as of this writing, with the 17th one planned to release on April 9, 2024. Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail Guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest'- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago."

It continues:

"A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!."

