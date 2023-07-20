Fairy Tail filler episodes: Complete list of every episode you can skip

Fairy Tail is a popular anime and manga series that was written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. This series went on to gain a considerable amount of popularity when the anime adaptation made it to the screens.

One of the core themes of this series, much like most shonen animanga series, is friendship. A great deal of emphasis is laid on the bonds that the main characters develop during their quests.

The story revolves around a host of mages belonging to a guild known as the Fairy Tail. This guild has a set of talented mages who value friendship and camaraderie more than anything.

Furthermore, this show is also replete with incredible fight scenes and hype-worthy moments, typical of a Shonen series. However, there are a couple of filler episodes that viewers can refrain from watching if they wish to watch manga canon episodes. Follow along with this article to learn more about the filler episodes as well as the story arc they are from.

Fairy Tail: Filler episode list along with the corresponding story arc

A still from the anime featuring the guild members (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Compared to the likes of Naruto, Fairy Tail does not have as many filler episodes. There are a total of 61 episodes that are filler. Here’s a full list of all the filler episodes that fans can skip while watching the anime series:

Filler episodes

Episode 9 - from Eisenwald arc

Episode 19 - from Sub-Zero Emperor Lyon arc

Episode 50 - from The Battle of Fairy Tail arc

Episodes 70-75 - the entire Daphne arc

Episodes 125-150 - the entire Key of the Starry Sky arc

Episodes 202-226 - part of the Grand Magic Games arc and the entire Eclipse Celestial Spirits arc

Episode 268 - from Zero arc

These are all the filler episodes present in the series. Viewers' choice of omitting these episodes won't hinder the storytelling. However, it is advisable to watch the series the way it was made since the pacing is decent.

Streaming platform

All episodes of Fairy Tail up until the 100 Years Quest arc are available on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. It is important to note that episodes will not be available for free on the mentioned platforms. However, Muse Asia offers all episodes for free on their official YouTube channel. But, the free alternative will be available in select regions only.

Fairy Tail plot

Lucy Heartfilia, who lives in the magical kingdom of Fiore, has only one wish. She had her eyes set on the legendary guild known as Fairy Tail. Little did she know that she would join them far sooner than she had anticipated.

She had an odd encounter with Natsu Dragneel, also referred to as the Salamander, and he took her to the guild. The guild wasn’t exactly what Lucy had imagined.

Natsu’s mischief and hot temper when interacting with Gray Fullbuster and the queen of combat, Erza Scarlet, meant that the guild was in trouble more often than she would like. Lucy embarks on a journey with her fellow guild members in the hopes of defeating Zeref, the all-powerful Dark Mage.

