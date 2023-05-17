10 free anime shows you can watch online right now

Free anime is a little hard to come across since most streaming platforms charge their customers to access its shows. Some of the most popular streaming platforms include Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Fans could watch episodes on Crunchyroll for free, however, this doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment.

That being said, there are two extremely popular YouTube channels, Ani-One Asia and Muse Asia, which allow fans to watch some of the most popular anime titles for free. It is also noteworthy to mention that these channels are official streaming partners for a wide range of series.

Disclaimer: The titles mentioned below might be restricted in certain regions

Konosuba and 9 other free anime series available on YouTube

1) Don’t Toy with me, Miss Nagatoro seasons 1 and 2

This free anime series is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The series revolves around Hayase Nagatoro and her antics. There's only one thing that entertains her, and that is bullying her seniors in high school. Naoto Hachioujji is constantly subjected to Nagatoro's pranks and she bullies him on a regular basis.

However, there reaches a point when a strange friendship sprouts from a set of odd interactions. Naoto, who was always embarrassed and awkward, now finds life interesting with Nagatoro in it.

2) Bleach seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7

One of the most popular shonen titles of all time, this free anime is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The story revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki who became a Soul Reaper (person tasked with killing Hollows) when his family was attacked by a Hollow. These are corrupt spirits that prey on innocent souls. Ichigo is joined by his classmates Orihime, Uryuu, and Yasutora, each displaying a unique set of abilities. As time progresses, Ichigo realizes that Hollows are not the only things that threaten the existence of humanity.

3) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular titles available on Muse-Asia. This is another popular YouTube channel that streams a wide range of anime titles.

The story revolves around Lucy and her friends who are in a guild known as Fairy Tail. Along with her partners Gray, Natsu, Erza, and other mages in the guild, they take on odd jobs to save the world from danger.

However, there is one name that is feared by many - Zeref. He is a wizard known for his dark magic, strong enough to take on some of the most powerful mages.

4) One Punch Man seasons 1 and 2

One Punch Man seasons 1 and 2 are available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel for free. All episodes of the series are combined in one single marathon video.

The show focuses on a world filled with heroes, people that have unique abilities that take on monsters and protect those around them. Saitama is one such hero. However, after intense training, he received a set of powers that made him so strong that he is capable of beating most monsters with just a single punch.

5) Dr. Stone seasons 1 and 2

Dr. Stone is a popular anime series that is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

An odd phenomenon turns every living human being to stone. Thousands of years later, people are able to set themselves free. However, modern civilization no longer exists, and people attempt to survive in the wild. The show focuses on one person, who single-handedly aims to restore civilization, and his name is Senku.

6) Akame ga KILL!

Akame ga KILL is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Violence and corruption are at an all-time high, thanks to the members of the Empire with twisted morals. The exploitation of people is rampant. Tatsumi, a swordsman witnesses a string of horrific events and realizes the truth about the government. He then joins Night Raid, a secret organization filled with extremely skilled assassins that fight against corruption in the shadows.

7) Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma

Food Wars! is a popular anime title that is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Souma Yukihira is a budding cook who has spent most of his time in the kitchen alongside his father in their restaurant. As a sous chef, he aspired to take over his father's restaurant. However, his dreams are shattered as he realizes that his father closed the restaurant and was forced to take a job offer in New York.

Souma joins the Tootsuki Culinary Academy, a place where only 10% of the students graduate. Souma must navigate through a host of hurdles in order to achieve his dream of becoming a renowned chef.

8) Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the Elite is a popular anime that recently concluded its second season. This title is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The story is set in the prestigious Koudo Ikusei Senior Highschool. There are four sections in total - A, B, C, and D. The students are bifurcated based on merit. The best-performing class has the freedom to do as they wish, and the school's behavior towards students differs based on the class' grades.

Suzune Horikita is convinced that she is dropped in section D accidentally. She resolves to rise to section A, along with a mysterious character named Ayanokouji. The show focuses on the two competing in this extremely cut-throat environment to rise to the top.

9) Konosuba seasons 1 and 2

This anime series is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel and is well-known for its comedy.

The story revolves around Kazuma, who has been reincarnated into a new world by a Goddess named Aqua. Replete with elements that can be seen in an MMORPG game, he embarks on a journey with various people to fight monsters. However, his luck is such that his team is comprised of clumsy people, which makes for an interesting watch.

10) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

This anime is available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel and is animated by MAPPA.

The story revolves around Tsuyoshi Mukouda, who was accidentally transported to a fantasy kingdom that needed to be saved from a mysterious threat. However, he soon realizes that he was involved in an accidental summoning ritual. He learns that his powers only allow him to buy food-related super-market items from modern-day Japan. Tsuyoshi utilizes this power and sets out on a journey of his own.

Fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of these titles as they are free to watch on YouTube.

