Creators of Food Wars and Kuroko's Basketball release new manga in Shonen Jump

As per the announcement made in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 issue 18, the creators of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma and Kuroko's Basketball are set to release a few new manga in the upcoming issues of the magazine.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was written by Yūto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. Meanwhile, Kuroko's Basketball was created by Tadatoshi Fujimaki. Both sets of manga creators will be dropping their new series, alongside two other manga series that are slated for release in Weekly Shonen Jump soon.

Food Wars and Kuroko's Basketball creators are set to launch their new manga in April 2023

Issue 19 Preview



Cover & LCP - Tenmaku Cinema (new series by Food Wars duo)



Color Pages - Blue Box, Undead Unluck, Witch Watch



One Piece returns

Black Clover on break



With the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 issue 18 on Monday, April 3, 2023, the magazine announced four new manga series, with two of them set to start serializing this month.

As per the announcement, Food Wars! Shougeki no Souma creators, story writer Yūto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki are set to launch a new manga titled Tenmaku Cinema. The manga series is set to start serialization from issue 19 of the magazine on Monday, April 10, 2023. The manga will follow the story of a movie-loving high school student named Hajime.

"Kuroko no Basket" creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki will start a new series manga titled "Kiruao" in the upcoming Weekly Shounen Jump issue 20/2023 out April, 17.

After releasing his one-shot manga Kitsune Biyori no Konjirou in 2020, Kuroko's Basketball manga creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki is set to launch a new action-comedy manga called Kiruao in the 20th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on April 17, 2023.

Later in the month of May, Bone Collection manga creator Jun Kirarazaka will be launching the Doretry manga in Weekly Shonen Jump's 23rd issue on May 8, 2023. It is set to be a historical sports series revolving around boxing.

Following that, newbie manga creator Kōta Kawae will also be launching the Nue no Onmyōji (Nue Diviner) manga in the 24th issue of WSJ on May 15, 2023. The manga series will be based on supernatural demon exorcist battles.

Manga fans react to the announcements

yggdrasil @yggdrasil1443

Bone collector was stupid and seeing the author back is ehhh.

Time does its telling but based on previews can only see saeki's work live.



Even before the four manga series have been released, fans are expressing their apprehension and doubts about them, as they start betting on how quickly each of these manga will be canceled by the magazine.

While there is some hype for Food Wars! Shougeki Souma's creators Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's Tenmaku Cinema, fans do not seem too thrilled by the return of the Bone Collection manga creator.

Giving the bone collection author another chance is crazy lmao

Wait, they are giving a second chance to Bone Collection but Mitama's Tsurun should remain in Jump+?

Wait hold up, Kiruao? From that one shot at the top right corner?! LESSGOOO

Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collector was previously serialized in the magazine, and after a 15-chapter-stint, the manga was canceled by the magazine. Having witnessed the poor performance of the manga, fans aren't quite sure why the manga creator is getting a second chance in the magazine.

However, fans were glad that Fujimaki was getting another chance after the cancelation of Robot x Laserbeam back in June 2018.

