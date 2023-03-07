Is Dr. Stone an underrated anime show?

The popularity of anime has greatly increased in recent years, and every season, a large number of new series are produced. While some of these shows have received widespread popularity and favorable reviews, others have largely escaped the attention of the general public.

One such series is the science-fiction animation Dr. Stone, which has received little attention despite its intriguing ideas, first-rate writing, and interesting characters.

Dr. Stone: Plot

DO IT FOR SENKU! PLEASE WATCH DR. STONE! THIS SERIES IS UNDERRATED AND IS SO SOOOO GOOD!! It has amazing:-SCIENCE!!! +plot-Characters & friendships-Badass female characters (KOHAKU-World (re)building-MUSIC (same person who scored the entire Free! anime)-SENKU IS KINGDO IT FOR SENKU! PLEASE WATCH DR. STONE! THIS SERIES IS UNDERRATED AND IS SO SOOOO GOOD!! It has amazing:-SCIENCE!!! +plot-Characters & friendships-Badass female characters (KOHAKU👌)-World (re)building-MUSIC (same person who scored the entire Free! anime)-SENKU IS KINGDO IT FOR SENKU!🙏 https://t.co/xn1Cq35ieK

The story is set in a dark yet lovely post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been preserved for more than 3,700 years. The story is broken up into multiple arcs, each of which builds on the one before it and ends satisfactorily. An unusual and welcome variation from the typical focus on physical force or magical abilities to overcome hurdles is the show's scientific approach to problem-solving.

Senku Ishigami, a brilliant high school student who is abruptly awoken in a universe where humanity has been preserved for more than 3,700 years, is the protagonist of Dr. Stone.

Senku uses his scientific expertise to develop a treatment for petrification and starts the process of reviving people around him because he is determined to bring humanity back to life and restore civilization.

Unique approach

The novel Dr. Stone's original premise is among its most noteworthy features. Dr. Stone is an anime series that is set in a world that is both familiar and foreign at the same time, in contrast to most anime series, which are either based in fantasy or science-fiction settings.

The show's post-apocalyptic scenario, where civilization has perished and nature has taken over, is both melancholy and lovely, serving as a backdrop that is haunting as well as lovely.

The storytelling in Dr. Stone is another area of strength. The story of the series is broken up into various arcs, each of which focuses on a different component of the plot.

These storylines include everything from discovering the realm of petrified humans to creating cutting-edge technology and engaging in conflict with other factions. The show moves along at a good pace, with each arc building on the one before it and ending in a satisfying way.

Use of science and amazing cast

The use of science in Dr. Stone is one of its most remarkable features. Senku, the main character of the show, is a brilliant scientist who combines his understanding of biology, chemistry, and physics to solve issues and develop new technology. This scientific method of problem-solving is distinctive in the realm of anime and offers a refreshing diversion from typical ideas.

Senku and Taiju (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The characters in Dr. Stone's ensemble are all interesting and likable, and they each give richness to the plot by offering a distinctive viewpoint. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth have helped the show establish a following despite the fact that its promotion may not have been as active as that of other of the more well-known anime series.

Why Dr. Stone is underrated

Dr. Stone's comparatively understated marketing strategy is a potential explanation for its under-appreciation. Dr. Stone has relied on word-of-mouth and favorable reviews to grow in popularity, as opposed to some of the more well-known anime series that are aggressively pushed on social media and other platforms.

The concert might not have attracted the audience it deserved as a result of this.

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi @full_cowling It's pretty underrated in Japan seeing as how there is almost 0 merch for this series, quite rare for a large Shonen Jump series. The Promised Neverland had wayyyyy more merch and collaborations, so I'm puzzled as to why it's not talked about as much o_O;; @full_cowling It's pretty underrated in Japan seeing as how there is almost 0 merch for this series, quite rare for a large Shonen Jump series. The Promised Neverland had wayyyyy more merch and collaborations, so I'm puzzled as to why it's not talked about as much o_O;;

The unique storytelling method used in Dr. Stone may also contribute to its lack of appreciation. Some anime fans may prefer more conventional anime series that focus more on action and adventure, despite the fact that certain anime viewers may appreciate the show's original premise and scientific approach.

However, Dr. Stone might not suit everyone's tastes, which could have led to its low level of popularity.

Conclusion

Tsukasa (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In conclusion, the mainstream anime audience should pay more attention to this underappreciated anime. It is an outstanding series that is definitely worth watching due to its original premise, superb storytelling, scientific approach, and compelling characters.

