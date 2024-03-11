Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 first preview shows Goku vs Gohan heating up

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming preview of Dragon Ball Super chapter 103. The chapter's preview is set to be released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10 AM JST.

The manga's previous chapter saw Goku take Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and the Red Ribbon officials to Beerus' planet. There Gohan faced off against Goten and Trunks, followed by Goku. With that, Goku and others finally witnessed Gohan's new Beast form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 preview teaser hints at Goku vs Gohan heating up

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the official website of Dragon Ball released the Weekly Dragon Ball News Broadcast. The news broadcast revealed a sneak peek of the Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 preview.

The preview is set to be released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10 AM JST, on the franchise's official website.

According to the sneak peek, the upcoming chapter will see the fight between Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and Beast Gohan heat up. As for the rough draft released through the news broadcast, it was too undetailed. However, it showed Son Goku blocking a kick from his son Gohan.

Gohan and Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 is set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's Manga Plus and Viz Media's platforms.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 103?

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103, as evident from the sneak peek, will see the fight between Mastered Ultra Instinct Son Goku and Gohan Beast resume. The chapter is set to see the fight between the two warriors heat up. Thus, fans can expect Goku to learn the full extent of Gohan's new form and how he tapped into the same.

Beerus and Whis as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

The previous chapter also saw the God of Destruction Beerus get angry from seeing all the destruction Goku and Gohan were causing to his planet. Thus, there is a good chance that he will take it upon himself to stop the sparring match.

Meanwhile, evident from the previous chapter, Vegeta was angry at Trunks for not being as strong as Goku's son. Hence, there lies a small possibility that he may want to train Trunks to make him a capable fighter. Such a development should also see Goten start training to become stronger.

