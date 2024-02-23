Dragon Ball Super chapter 103: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will be released in Japan on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has finally begun a new arc after giving the movie a manga adaptation. Fans can read Dragon Ball Super manga on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The previous chapter saw Goku take Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and the Red Ribbon members to Beerus' planet. There, Gohan fought Goten and Trunks in a handicap fight, following which he fought Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku in his Beast form. The fight saw a good portion of Beerus' planet get destroyed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 release times in all regions

Gohan and Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Viz Media's official website, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in most countries. However, for people in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, March 21, at 12 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time for the manga will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday March 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday March 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday March 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 20 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 21

Where to read Dragon Ball Super chapter 103?

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms, VIZ Media's website, and Shonen Jump mobile application.

All three sources mentioned above allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga series repeatedly for free. That said, the latest three chapters of a manga change with every new chapter released.

As for the other chapters, MANGA Plus' mobile application allows fans to read them for free, however, they get locked after reading once. Hence, to access that, one needs to purchase a premium membership.

Recap of Dragon Ball Super chapter 102

Goten and Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102, titled Son Goku vs. Son Gohan, saw Goku use Instant Transmission to take everyone who was at Gohan's home to Lord Beerus' planet. There, Goku planned on fighting Gohan. That's when Vegeta came up with the idea to have Gohan fight Goten and Trunks before his fight with Goku. While Goten and Trunks showcased a good display, they ruined it with their botched fusion dance.

The manga later saw Goku and Gohan fight each other in their strongest forms, i.e., Mastered Ultra Instinct and Beast form, respectively. Everyone was amazed by Gohan's new form and wondered how strong it was compared to Goku's strongest form. Evidently, Gohan was able to fight toe-to-toe with his father.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 103?

Whis and Beerus as seen in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will most likely see Lord Beerus have Goku and Gohan stop their fight as they were wrecking his planet. Following that, the manga could see Vegeta speak to Trunks. It was very evident that he was disappointed in his son for his poor display. Hence, he might want to train his son to become strong like his rival Goku's son Gohan.

However, given how Vegeta might be concerned about honing his own Ultra Ego form against Gohan's Beast form, fans may have to wait until the next chapter gets released to learn what happens.