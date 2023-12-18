Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 leaked color pages show Beast Gohan in all his glory

With Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 set to be released on Thursday, December 21, the leaks for the same have begun emerging online. As hinted by the story's progression when compared to Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie, the chapter is set to begin with Beast Gohan launching his Special Beam Cannon. However, the pages for the same are set to be in color.

The manga's previous chapter saw Orange Piccolo going after Cell Max. The Namekian tried fighting the android with all his might, however, he was defeated. Upon seeing this, Gohan was left enraged, helping him unlock a new form - Beast Gohan. Right after that, he prepared his all-or-nothing Special Beam Cannon to strike Cell Max.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 leaks showcase the climax of Beast Gohan vs Cell Max in color

Expand Tweet

With Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 leaks and spoilers coming out, the manga series' leakers on X revealed the color pages for the upcoming chapter. The chapter's color pages feature Beast Gohan's climactic Special Beam Cannon against Cell Max.

As evident from the leaks, the manga series' 100th chapter is set to feature four color pages. The first color page is the same page that was released as part of the preview a few days ago on the anime's official website. The only difference is that the preview featured only had the lineart. Meanwhile, the official release is set to be in color.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 preview page (Image via Shueisha)

The second and third pages are set to be a double-spread color page together. While Orange Piccolo has Cell Max in his grasp, leaving him defenseless, Beast Gohan can be seen launching his Special Beam Cannon.

Meanwhile, other characters like Krillin, Android 18, and Gamma 2 can be seen cheering them on. As for Gotenks, he could be seen with his face buried in the ground, just behind Krillin.

Cell Max as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

The fourth color page shows Cell Max, despite being restrained by Orange Piccolo, launching an attack towards the Special Beam Cannon. These illustrations are beautifully depicted in color. With that, fans are bound to be left hyped for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100.

The problem fans currently have with the manga is how it is only retelling the story depicted in the movie. Fortunately, the SUPER HERO storyline will finish with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100. This means that fans can soon expect to see the start of a new Dragon Ball Super manga arc.