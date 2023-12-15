Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 previews one page ahead of its release

Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. A week before the chapter's release, the franchise's official website revealed the opening storyboard for the upcoming chapter, featuring Beast Gohan. According to the sneak peek, the page is set to feature in color.

Dragon Ball Super, written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, is a Japanese manga series that acts as a sequel series to Dragon Ball Z. The manga began serialization in Shueisha's monthly V Jump magazine June 2015. Since then, it has published 99 chapters, with the 100th chapter planned to be released next week.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 preview reveals Gohan's Special Beam Cannon

On December 14, 2023, the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise gave fans a limited-time sneak peek at Dragon Ball Super chapter 100's storyboard. The sneak peek will only be available for one week until 10 am JST on December 21.

This allowed fans to get a preview of one page from the chapter releasing in V Jump's Super-Sized February Edition in Japan. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023. It is set to contain the climactic scene that blew fans away in the Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO feature movie.

Orange Piccolo as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

The last chapter saw Orange Piccolo going after the rampaging Cell Max. The Namekian fought the android with all his might, but unfortunately, he took some heavy damage and got defeated. Witnessing this triggered a sudden change in Gohan as he awakened into an explosive new form, Gohan Beast.

Following that, Gohan Beast unleashed a full-power, all-or-nothing attack on Cell Max. The climax for the same will be featured in V Jump's super-sized February edition. To make things even more special for Dragon Ball Super chapter 100, both the cover page and the special move scene in the chapter will be released in full color.

Gohan Beast as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

Therefore, fans will be able to witness the end of the climactic battle in the best way possible. Additionally, the magazine is also set to contain a must-read special feature and a gift to celebrate the Dragon Ball Super manga's 100th chapter. Thus, for fans who are staying in Japan, it would be best for them to purchase the V Jump magazine itself.