Dragon Ball Super's Trunks retcon starts a war amongst series fans

Although Future Trunks is a fan-favorite character in the Dragon Ball franchise, his appearance in the Dragon Ball Super anime failed to generate the same level of excitement as the one in Dragon Ball Z. When he first appeared in the latter series, his origin was shrouded in mystery, which only added to his allure. However, fans were instantly drawn to him after learning about his descent.

Trunks first appeared in Dragon Ball Z to save Goku from a mysterious heart disease and warn him and his friends about the emergence of the villainous Androids. Meanwhile, his first appearance in Dragon Ball Super was to get Goku and Vegeta's help to defeat the mysterious Goku Black.

Dragon Ball Super: Fans left in disagreement over Trunks' retcon

Expand Tweet

Despite Future Trunks being the same character in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the character looked quite different in the two series. While the former series saw the character with purple hair and a buff body, the second series saw the character having blue hair like Bulma and a much leaner body.

While many fans were disappointed by the second design, some did not see what was wrong with it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans stated that they hate blue hair on Future Trunks. While it is true that Bulma, his mother, has blue hair, it did not make sense to fans for the anime to change the hair color suddenly. Moreover, in the present time, Trunks has purple hair, which makes the situation odd.

Additionally, fans have been accustomed to Trunks having purple hair. Hence, seeing him with blue hair seemed odd to many.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans even joked about how Bulma had another son with Gohan, and the character that appeared in Dragon Ball Super was not really Trunks. Meanwhile, one fan joked about how it was not Trunks, but "Shorts," referring to the family's naming sense.

Other fans were much more focused on his physicality. As mentioned above, Future Trunks's physique changed quite a bit between the two series. Fans believed this to be a downgrade, not just in the character design but also in the animation. The art style was completely different; hence, they disliked it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, many fans of the anime defended Future Trunks. When he first arrived in Dragon Ball Z, he looked strong but wasn't as buff as he later looked in the series. Hence, fans argued that his buff look was thanks to his stay in the present as he got enough food to stay fit and healthy.

However, this was not the case for Future Trunks in Dragon Ball Super. One of the episodes revealed how food was so scarce in his timeline that he would often end up eating food prepared for animals. Hence, it was even odd for them to find human food. This made it clear why Future Trunks in Dragon Ball Super seemed malnourished compared to his counterpart in Dragon Ball Z.

Given that Trunks wasn't even getting sufficient food, he was bound to lose weight and muscle. Therefore, it made sense why he seemed much leaner in the sequel series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.