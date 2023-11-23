Dragon Ball Super finally hints at something fans have wanted for ages

On November 20, 2023, the official Japanese YouTube Channel of Bandai Spirits released a video that saw the V Jump editor Victory Uchida hype up the upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 100. According to him, something unexpected was going to happen, along with crazy developments fans can look forward to.

The manga's previous chapter saw Orange Piccolo hold off Cell Max until Gohan could charge up enough Chi to finish him off. However, upon seeing Piccolo seemingly get defeated by Cell Max, Gohan transformed into his Beast mode. Right after that, he dominated the fight and attacked Cell Max with his Special Beam Cannon.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

V Jump editor hints at unexpected developments in Dragon Ball Super chapter 100

Expand Tweet

On Monday, November 20, 2023, the official Japanese YouTube channel of Bandai Spirits released a video promoting new Tamashii Nations Dragon Ball figurines. This video was featured by V Jump editor Victory Uchida. Close to the end of the video, the editor promoted the Dragon Ball Super manga.

The ongoing Super Hero Arc has essentially been retelling the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. However, according to the editor, there are set to be unexpected developments that will take place in Dragon Ball Super chapter 100. Therefore, Victory Uchida asked Dragon Ball fans to look forward to the upcoming issue of the V Jump magazine.

Orange Piccolo as seen in the anime movie (Image via Toei Animation)

With that, the editor also promoted the 22nd volume of the manga, i.e., set to be released on December 4, 2023, in Japan.

What to expect from chapter 100?

The upcoming chapter 100 is bound to finish the Super Hero Arc. However, there is a likely possibility that the manga will be making changes to the ending that fans saw in the movie. The movie's ending saw Gohan hit Cell Max with his attack, effectively causing him to blast. Soon after, Bulma recruited Dr. Hedo and Gamma 1 into the Capsule Corporation.

Gohan as seen in the anime movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Given that the events are too short for an entire chapter, there is a good chance that the upcoming chapter will hint at the next arc. Prior to the Super Hero Arc, the manga was releasing the Granolah the Survivor Saga chapters. The Saga ended with the arrival of Frieza as he showcased his Black form and defeated both Goku and Vegeta instantly. Therefore, the upcoming chapter could likely focus on either Frieza, or Goku and Vegeta.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.