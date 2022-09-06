Dragon Ball: Is Lord Beerus romantically interested in Cheelai?

Dragon Ball Super has been a topic of discussion among fans lately since the release of the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie featured Gohan and Piccolo finally getting their long-awaited transformations, while the likes of Goku and Vegeta were off-world training at Beerus’ planet.

Unlike every other time when only Goku and Vegeta would train under Whis, this time Broly joined the training session as well. Joining him all the way from planet Vampa were his friends, Lemo and Cheelai. While Beerus was upset with Goku’s decision to bring people to his sanctuary without notice, he was quick to let it slide when he looked at Cheelai.

Dragon Ball: Lord Beerus is romantically interested in Cheelai

Cheelai in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Yes, Lord Beerus is romantically interested in Cheelai. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Beerus had woken up from his four-month slumber when he found out that Goku had brought Broly to his planet.

At that time, Beerus was extremely displeased with Goku, however, he gets distracted when Lemo brings some food that he had just cooked. Beerus was quick to taste the food and became interested in Lemo’s cooking. This is when Cheelai, who had stolen some stuff from Beerus’ place, walked into the scene.

She was carrying a huge bag filled with the stolen stuff when Beerus spotted her. Cheelai, who was obviously terrified of having gotten caught, looked at him worriedly, which caused Beerus to be completely enchanted by her alluring eyes. He lost control of himself as he dropped the ladle he was holding, followed by his jaw.

Beerus complimented Cheelai on her looks, calling her “cute.” He then allowed Lemo and Cheelai to stay on his planet for as long as they wanted. His interest in Cheelai was evident from the way his tail moved.

Lord Beerus’ attempts at being a gentleman

Later, after all of them had a feast at the castle, everyone except for Lemo headed back to the training grounds. Lemo stayed back to do the the dishes. This time, Goku and Vegeta were set for a match, which Broly had to watch to get some battle instinct.

During this fight, Whis proposed to have the ice cream that Vegeta had brought with him as desert. So when Cheelai volunteered to go fetch it, Beerus took the opportunity to go with her. This was without doubt Beerus’ attempt at being a gentleman and also spending some alone time with her.

Later, as Beerus fetched several tubs of ice cream and saw Lemo still doing the dishes, he asked him to join them for ice cream as well. While there is a chance that Beerus has come to like Lemo for his cooking, he has never willingly shared his food with others. This makes us wonder if Beerus was trying to paint a good picture of himself in front of Cheelai by acting nicely with her friend.

Beerus’ last gesture towards Cheelai was seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when they were having ice cream while watching Goku and Vegeta’s fight. Their fight caused a huge splash of water to almost fall on them when Beerus formed a protective dome to shield them from the water.

Beerus in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Whis was easily able to interpret that Beerus had done so to protect Cheelai and commented on the same, which embarrassed the former and made him act like the biggest tsundere.

All of Beerus’ gestures and comments suggest that Beerus does have a romantic interest towards Cheelai. However, these few scenes were all we got to witness in the movie. Hopefully, we will get to see more of their interactions in the future.

