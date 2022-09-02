Which Dragon Ball character would you date, based on your zodiac?

The Dragon Ball Universe has a massive cast of characters, each with their own personalities, likes, and dislikes. While all of these characters are likable in their own way, and one may feel close to them, not every one of those characters is compatible with everyone.

Fans often look for their ideal partner in their favorite anime, be it a "husbando" or "waifu," through their zodiac signs. People believe that the Zodiac sign of a person tells a lot about them. Thus, it is often considered a way for people to find their ideal partner.

With Dragon Ball's expansive cast, it can be difficult for fans to find their ideal partner. Thus, we have listed down what we believe are the Dragon Ball characters that fans would be most compatible with to date, based on their zodiac signs.

Which Dragon Ball character are you most compatible with, based on your zodiac sign?

1) Aries - Vegeta

Aries are known to be people with strong personalities and tenacity. They are often very competitive and will not hesitate to go after what they like. According to Vegeta, Saiyan men are known for liking strong-willed women, which is why he was with Bulma.

If you look at Vegeta and Bulma's relationship, it is not hard to see that they have great chemistry. So, if you are an Aries, chances are that you might be categorized as feisty. Luckily, Vegeta likes it, and he would be the best Dragon Ball character for you to date.

2) Taurus - Bulma

Tauruses are known to be people with stubborn personalities. They are proud of who they are but are also determined to become a better version of themselves. They are hardworking and respect others' desires to work through things steadily.

If you are a Taurus, Bulma is the perfect match for you, as she is someone who should be able to mow down your stubbornness. Bulma herself likes to keep busy with her research. So if you like to work on yourself while allowing others to follow their desires, Bulma might be the Dragon Ball character you would want to date, based on your zodiac sign.

3) Gemini - Goku

Geminis are known to be good communicators as they can quickly connect with people around them. So, we believe that Goku would be the best Dragon Ball character for you to date if you were a Gemini. Goku is a person who is often attracted to likable people. He loves to joke around and would be there to listen to you.

However, Goku is known to be a very distracted person, with his training and desire to fight stronger opponents. So if you can grasp Goku's attention through your communication skills, you might have the best time with him.

4) Cancer - Piccolo

Cancers are known to be sensitive and full of emotions, and thus they need someone who can give them some emotional security. Due to this, we believe that if you are a Cancer, you would be most compatible to date Piccolo. He is very perceptive and can easily pick up on any emotions that you might be feeling.

We have seen Piccolo take care of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z and, later, his daughter, Pan, in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. He is very dependable, giving one the emotional security that they would be there for their partner no matter the situation.

5) Leo - Gohan

Leos are known to desire admiration and love towards them. They like to be treated like royalty in a relationship and always want to be heard. Thus, we believe that if you are a Leo, Gohan will be the most compatible Dragon Ball character for you.

Gohan is a character that is very secure in himself. He is someone who has accepted his true self time and again and has been able to work through his problems. As he feels confident about himself, he will have no trouble hearing you out and treating you like royalty while feeling happy about it.

6) Virgo - Chi-Chi

Virgos are known to be detail-oriented people. They take a very practical approach to life and like to think about the future. Thus, we believe that if you are a Virgo, you would be most compatible with Chi-Chi.

We have seen Chi-Chi trying to plan everything for Gohan, mostly focusing on his academics and future as a scholar. While most people believe that she overdoes it, she only behaves this way because Goku isn't really interested in academics and rarely helps with this stuff.

We believe that if you are a Virgo who appreciates rational thinking, Chi-Chi would be the best match for you.

7) Libra - Future Trunks

Libras are known to have an easygoing nature. They tend to have diplomatic conversation skills and can win over anyone. They can make any meager topic of discussion into a full-fledged conversation. Thus, we believe that if you are a Libra, you would be best suited to date Future Trunks.

Future Trunks has always had a tough time in his timeline and has seldom had any social interaction due to a lack of peers. Thus, Future Trunks may be unable to keep a good conversation going. That's where you come in. We all know Future Trunks is a very emotional character. So your easygoing nature might help him open up and connect with you.

8) Scorpio - Krillin

Scorpios are known to love solving problems and mysteries. They are best matched with someone who understands their deep love for secrecy and can stay loyal to them. If you are a Scorpio, we believe that the best Dragon Ball character for you to date would be Krillin.

Krillin has a high intellect and can work out solutions to problems. He can help you in your quest for answers and understand why you love doing so. We have seen how loyal Krillin is to his friends and family. He wouldn't need to think twice before encouraging you to pursue your dreams.

9) Sagittarius - Android 17

Sagittarius love having fun and are often willing to try out new things. They are fiery and full of passion, ready to live life to their fullest. So they need someone who does not feel drained out by their level of enthusiasm.

That's why we believe that if you are a Sagittarius, Android 17 would be the most compatible Dragon Ball character for you to date. He is a fun person trying to live life to the fullest. While he has notched things down from his days of destruction, he still has goals and wants to fulfill them.

Currently, Android 17 is working as a forest ranger in Dragon Ball Super, and if you are a fun-loving Sagittarius, he might take you to experience the forest with him.

10) Capricorn - Android 18

Capricorns are hard workers who are very goal-oriented and do not like wasting time on trivial things. They like materialistic things and are willing to work hard for it. So, we believe that if you are a Capricorn, Android 18 would be the most compatible Dragon Ball character for you.

Android 18 likes materialistic things and does not like to waste time on unimportant matters. She will have a similar way of looking at the world to the way you do. Subsequently, you can connect with her while trying to reach your goals.

11) Aquarius - Broly

The zodiac Aquarius is known to be all about independence and freedom. They are one of the best Zodiac signs who can look at individuals for their uniqueness and thus are able to respect their need for space. They also have a strong sense of justice and would want someone with similar feelings as their partner.

Thus, we believe that if you are an Aquarius, Broly will be the most compatible Dragon Ball character for you to date. He hasn't seen much of civilization and thus has a carnal sense of justice, where he carries no prejudice towards anyone. He is strong and very emotional, immediately making you feel connected to him.

12) Pisces - Videl

Pisces are known to be dreamy and sensitive people. They tend to like people who can give them emotional security while also allowing their partner to be vulnerable with them if need be. They like to try out new things but might need an additional push from their loved ones to give it a go.

Thus, we believe that if you are a Pisces, Videl would be the best Dragon Ball character for you to date. Videl is a very caring person and is willing to give her all to help her loved ones. As she is very popular due to being Hercule Satan's daughter, she rarely gets an opportunity to feel vulnerable and thus would feel a connection with you if you give them some time.

Which Dragon Ball character is the most compatible with you? Comment down below.

