5 Dragon Ball characters Android 17 can annhilate (& 5 he can't touch)

Android 17 is considered the most powerful android in Dragon Ball. He did not only stand up to Piccolo and Cell during the Andriod saga, but also won the Tournament of Power by outlasting Jiren and other competitors.

He's also gone head-to-head against Goku in Super Saiyan Blue form and left without much injury or damage. Naturally, a debate has swirled over which Dragon Ball characters he'd be able to kill and which are out of his league.

To put that debate to rest, here are five Dragon Ball characters Android 17 can beat and five he'd get annihilated by.

Note: This article will contain Dragon Ball Super spoilers and manga spoilers. This article contains only the author's opinion.

5 Dragon Ball characters Android 17 can kill

1) Cell

Cell is a monster of an android, a nightmare that even Future Trunks never predicted. He is a wicked combination of all the fighters circa Dragon Ball Z with the ability to withstand Super Saiyan blows and abilities. He's also incredibly smart, stalking victims a la the Predator and taking his time so as to not get killed early in his pursuit of perfection.

When he did reach his perfect form, he was able to manhandle Vegeta, outspeed Future Trunks, and was more than a match for Goku. That being said, however, Cell's star has dimmed since the Android Saga. With threats like Majin Buu, Gas, Moro, and even Golden Frieza, Cell looks positively tame nowadays.

All that means is that 17, who has shown the ability to go up against people like Jiren or the monster fusion that was Agnilasa in Dragon Ball Super, should be able to handle Cell. Even with Cell's Namekian healing factor, and smarts, 17 isn't the kid that barely fought Piccolo to a draw anymore. He's older, smarter, and stronger than he was back then.

2) Tien

Tien has contributed quite a lot to various efforts against villains. He was able to push Cell back with multiple Neo Tri-Beams, was able to kill over 50 of Frieza's men with a single Neo Tri-Beam and invented a multiple arms technique.

He also utilized very smart tactics with the multi-person technique in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power which led to the elimination of the elusive sniper Harmira and himself. He earned Beerus' respect for saving their team.

With all due respect to all those feats, Tien has also been overwhelmed by much stronger opponents. The three-eyed tri-beam expert was knocked aside by Super Buu after failing to damage him, was flicked away from Beerus, got taken down by a Cell Junior, and was also taken down by Captain Ginyu. It doesn't help that 17 also choked him into unconsciousness during their first encounter.

If they were to fight now, it'd certainly be an interesting rematch. Tien would eventually get downed, however, due to 17's unlimited stamina.

3) Krillin

Krillin, as stated prior in other lists, has died a lot. That said, Krillin was also there at the beginning of Dragon Ball trying to train under Master Roshi. He has also improved quite a lot since getting killed by Piccolo's henchman Tambourine and then Frieza on Namek.

He survived Vegeta and Nappa, survived and damaged Frieza and Guldo of the Ginyu Force, and has generally always done something to help out. His team work with 18 in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power, leading to several eliminations, was phenomenal.

If 17 were to fight Krillin, he'd have to watch that he doesn't anger 18. Though they wouldn't kill each other, the odds favor 17 the most due to his consistency in improving himself, and his stamina and ever increasing strength.

4) Gohan

Ultimate Gohan circa Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Gohan should never to be underestimated. As a kid, he shattered Raditiz's stomach armor and nearly ribs with a headbutt, got Frieza damaged, killed Cell and his Cell Juniors.

He also damaged Super Buu, and stood up to Frieza's sadistic blows and men (downing Captain Ginyu) when he invaded in Dragon Ball Super. He gave a great showing in the Zeno Expo, in the Tournament of Power as team captain, and even against Moro and his henchmen.

A bout between 17 and the newly-inviograted Gohan would be epic to watch. Considering the two never fought during the Android Saga and the somewhat dark parallel to the killing of Gohan in Trunks' future, it'd be good to see if Gohan can stand up to him. Count this one as more of an even fight, since Gohan has been able to stand up against Moro, Golden Frieza, and the various people stronger than him even during his lack of training in adulthood.

The upcoming movie promises to have him and Piccolo as the main characters, so hopefully he'll be allowed to land the final blow this time.

5) Piccolo

Like Tien and Cell, this would be a rematch worth the watch. Piccolo was the first major threat Dragon Ball had, aside from Mercenary Tao and the Red Ribbon Army. He's been there since Dragon Ball Z's start and has continued to play the role of support ever since. That's not to say Piccolo will easily be tossed aside.

Piccolo has done the following:

Landed the death blow on Raditz via special beam cannon (with Goku holding him still).

Destroyed the Sabiamen and damaged Nappa.

Sacrificed himself to save Gohan.

Fought Frieza and nearly killed him, were it not for his transformation to his third form.

Went up against 17 who he fought to a draw.

Fought all three verisons of Cell without dying.

Nearly killed Android 20/Dr. Gero

Stood his ground against the Cell Juniors.

Cut Babidi in half.

Technically defeated Frost in the Zeno Expo.

Was instrumental in eliminating Universe 6 from the Tournament of Power.

If 17 and Piccolo ever fought again, it would probably come to another draw or Piccolo would get outlasted by 17. Unless the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie gives Piccolo something fierce, that is.

5 Dragon Ball characters that would obliterate 17

1) Goku

Ultra Instinct Goku, circa Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku has been the lead character, if not a major character, in Dragon Ball since the beginning. Goku has broken through several major power ceilings, including the 'God' barrier with Super Saiyan God and Blue. With the addition of Ultra Instinct and its assorted mastery levels and tougher opponents, Goku has proven capable of trouncing even the toughest of enemies.

Admittedly, Goku doesn't win by himself most of the time. When 17 and Goku went at it for their sparring bout, the two were evenly matched. The only problem for 17 was that Goku only had Super Saiyan Blue as his max. 17 would have more than a few problems with Ultra Instinct, considering the Android ranger got blown away by Moro, and probably wouldn't have lasted as long as Goku has against Gas either.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta fans Club @VegetaFansClub The evolution of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super The evolution of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super https://t.co/2LzGeoi0Po

Android 18 and 17 may have trounced the Z Fighters in their introduction, but the Androids ended up getting eaten by Cell before any rematches could occur. Vegeta seems like he'd feel entitled to a rematch. It would probably be in his favor, since he lasted so long against Jiren, was essential against Moro, and was somehow still alive after facing Gas and Granolah.

Vegeta has grown to greater heights since getting his arms shattered by 18, not only achieving Super Saiyan Blue but also his own ultimate form in Ultra Ego mode. He's also perfected Spirit Fission, enabling him to drain and redirect energy. The point being, whatever the trouble with Ultra Instinct Goku Android 17 would have, it would get doubled with Ultra Ego Vegeta.

That is, if Vegeta allows the fight to reach that point.

3) Broly

Broly is Dragon Ball's version of the berserker, always angry and ramming through everything in his way. He was strong enough to beat up Goku and Vegeta, even beating down Golden Frieza. He was also strong enough, when berserk, to break reality when fighting Gogeta. He would've torn the Earth apart were it not for focusing on his opponents.

Android 17, though on Goku's level at Super Saiyan Blue, would probably not be able to survive Broly. Though his Android barrier was able to survive Piccolo's Hellzone Grenade, it disappeared after Goku's god Kamehameha hit it, and was barely able to keep it afloat against Jiren. Broly seems the type to just keep coming, meaning if 17 doesn't either end the fight quick or think on his feet he'd be dead or seriously injured.

4) Whis

While Whis doesn't typically fight seriously, any kind of training session with Goku and Vegeta may as well be a fight against the Angel. While he appears to be more laid back than Beerus, Whis is still a very powerful person. He can rewind time, have Ultra Instinct active at all times, and block punches with his finger.

If Andriod 17 wanted to tango with Whis, it wouldn't go well. Not a serious, official fight anyway, but even a training session is still dangerous for the Android. Whis would probably allow 17 to bow out if need be, since 17 isn't in the habit of picking fights he cannot win, and especially not with such a powerful being as an ally.

5) Beerus

Android 17 might not be prone to picking battles, but Beerus is. Beerus was the first God of Destruction that Dragon Ball audiences are introduced to in Super. Although rather lazy upon first glance, content to nap and eat, people and planets tend to die when Beerus gets angry. His Hakai has been demonstrated to obliterate entities from existence, like Zamasu, and he's strong enough to take out all of the Z fighters (including 18) with ease.

Even Beerus' nails can cause planetary devastation, so 17 would be smart to leave Beerus to Goku and Vegeta. If they ever did meet in combat, despite 17s unlimited energy and stamina, he wouldn't last very long indeed. Perhaps Beerus would get bored, or maybe 17 would tempt him with really good food, but regardless if it ever got serious, 17 wouldn't survive.

