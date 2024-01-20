Dragon Ball Super chapter 102: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 will be released in Japan on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series is finally set to begin a new arc. Fans can read the upcoming manga chapter on the VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms, respectively.

The previous chapter saw Carmine and Soldier #15 recruit Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 to defeat Son Gohan. Elsewhere, Vegeta trained with Broly to help him overcome his tendency to go out of control. The chapter later featured Goku's return to Earth after detecting Gohan using his Beast Mode to scare off the Red Ribbon Army.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 release times in all regions

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 is set to be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in most countries. However, for people in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 21, at 12 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time for the manga will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday February 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday February 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday February 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday February 20 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday February 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 21

Where to read Dragon Ball Super chapter 102?

Beast Gohan as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's Dragon Ball Super manga will be available to read on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile app, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms.

All the above-mentioned sources allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga for free as many times as they want. That said, fans shouldn't forget that the latest three chapters of a series change with every new manga chapter release.

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus mobile application, which allows readers to read all chapters for free. Unfortunately, except for the first three and the latest three chapters, all other chapters will get locked after reading them once. The only way to access those chapters is by purchasing the service's premium membership.

Recap of Dragon Ball Super chapter 101

Broly and Vegeta as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101, titled Carmine and Soldier #15, saw Carmine and Soldier #15 commuting together after President Magenta's funeral. During this, Carmine revealed his plan to revive the Red Ribbon Army. However, before that, they needed to defeat Piccolo and Gohan. Thus, upon running into Saiyaman X-1 and X-1, Carmine recruited them with the pretense that a huge evildoer was lurking in the shadows.

Elsewhere, Vegeta could be seen fighting Broly to help him control his emotions. While Broly managed to hold off Vegeta, he could not fight at his full strength. Right after, Goku, Vegeta, and others discussed the incident surrounding Cell Max on Earth. That is when Goku found out about Gohan's new power-up. Moments later, when Carmine reached Gohan's home, Gohan used his Beast Mode to scare off the Red Ribbon Army. Goku detected this ki and returned to Earth.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102?

Cheelai reminding Goku and Whis about Black Frieza (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 will most likely show Goku learning about Gohan's Beast Mode and the entire incident surrounding Cell Max. Most importantly, the upcoming chapter should help kick-start the new arc for the manga.

The previous chapter saw Cheelai reminding Goku and Whis about the threat surrounding Black Frieza. Thus, there is a good chance that Goku's return to Earth could be a development that sees Black Frieza make his move.