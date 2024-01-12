Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers bring back the stalling allegations against Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 seems to be the topic of discussion, with many fans expressing fear that the upcoming chapter might disappoint them once again. Lately, the series has been the subject of the fanbase's criticism for not putting out quality content for the past couple of years. Fans were also upset when the manga series adapted the contents of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero instead of releasing a fresh storyline.

Fans appeared to think that this was a strategic move on the creator’s part, alleging that Toriyama simply wanted to extend the series while they worked on a new story arc. However, after seeing the spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 101, it doesn’t seem like a new story is on its way. Furthermore, they believe that when a new story arc is released, it will not cover some of the important characters, such as Goku and Vegeta.

The spoilers for the recent issues bring back the stalling allegations that fans reportedly have against the artist Toyotaro and series creator, Akira Toriyama. Let’s take a look at the spoilers and understand why fans seem to think this way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series as well as minor spoilers from the unreleased Dragon Ball Super chapter 101.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 rough draft and stalling allegations explored

Expand Tweet

In the spoilers released, Carmine appears to be the only recognizable character. He was a member of the Red Ribbon Army and was Magenta’s chauffeur and close associate. Additionally, he was a minor antagonist in the previous story arc of the series, which concluded with the release of chapter 100.

Apart from featuring Carmine, the Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 rough drafts also showed various panels of other civilians who were witnessing a commotion. During that interaction, we could see a character resembling a superhero who donned a helmet with an “S” symbol engraved on it.

Expand Tweet

Taking a look at these panels from the upcoming chapter gave fans the impression that it would focus on civilians. Additionally, fans believe that the chapter would also introduce them to another story arc. If this is the case, then the story arc might explore civilians' perspectives and, therefore, shift its focus from the likes of Goku and Vegeta.

Due to the reasons mentioned above, fans don’t seem excited about the panels shown in Dragon Ball Super chapter 101. While the rough draft isn’t an accurate representation of the upcoming chapter, it certainly gives fans an idea of what to expect.

Fans react to rough drafts of Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 (Image via Shueisha/Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro)

Fans believe that Toyotaro and Toriyama are once again stalling the series’ progression. It has been quite some time since they were treated to quality storytelling and plot progression, and chapter 101 seems to extend this period even further.

Fans’ reactions to the panels suggest the same, and a sizable chunk of the fanbase is sharing the same opinion. It’s been increasingly hard for the Dragon Ball fanbase to be optimistic about the content that’s being worked on.

That being said, fans hope that this chapter is merely transitional and introduces a new story arc with good-quality writing. Now that the series has been stalled for so long, it will be interesting to see the direction in which the plot will progress in the upcoming months.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.